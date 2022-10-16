Packers Elevate Only Winfree: What It Means vs. Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers on Saturday elevated receiver Juwann Winfree to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field.

What does that roster move mean? And perhaps more importantly, what does it mean that some other transactions weren’t made?

Elevated: Receiver Juwann Winfree

With rookie Christian Watson out again with a hamstring injury, the Packers moved Winfree up to the gameday roster for the third time this season. That’s the limit. If the Packers need Winfree later in the season, it will come with a permanent promotion to the 53-man roster.

A sixth-round pick by Denver in 2019, he joined the Packers’ practice squad in 2020. He caught 8-of-13 passes for 58 yards last season but failed to make a roster bolstered by the addition of three draft picks. Still, he’s been the choice over one of those draft picks, seventh-rounder Samori Toure, who was inactive the first five games.

“I thought Juwann had a nice training camp,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after final cuts. “We know that at times it’s not a meritocracy. There’s extra opportunity for drafted players; that’s the way we’ve done it in Green Bay for a long time, and I’m not knocking it because I wasn’t very good my first year, either. Those guys get a little bit more opportunities usually and, if you’re an older player, you’ve got to really cement your role on the team. I feel for Juwann because he’s such a great kid.”

In his two previous elevations, Winfree caught 1-of-3 passes for 16 yards.

Not Elevated: OLBs La’Darius Hamilton, Kobe Jones

On Friday, coach Matt LaFleur ruled out backup outside linebacker Tipa Galeai (hamstring) and listed starter Rashan Gary (toe) as questionable.

The prognosis for Sunday must be OK for Gary because the Packers didn’t elevate either of their two practice-squad options, La’Darius Hamilton and Kobe Jones. Green Bay will go into the game with starters Gary and Preston Smith joined by the usual top backups, Jonathan Garvin and rookie Kingsley Enagbare.

Hamilton joined the Packers early last season. When the Packers placed Za’Darius Smith on injured reserve, they swiped Hamilton off the Buccaneers’ practice squad. In six games, he played 64 snaps on defense and contributed three tackles and two quarterback hits in 36 rushes.

Jones went undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2021. He spent his rookie training camp with Atlanta and a couple weeks on Miami’s practice squad. After this year’s draft, Jones was one of 18 players trying out for a place on Green Bay’s 90-man offseason roster. Jones won that spot.

Not Filled: 53rd Roster Spot

On Saturday, Galeai was placed on injured reserve. He hasn’t played at all on defense but is tied for the team lead with four tackles on special teams.

The Packers could have filled that spot – perhaps by simply promoting Winfree. Instead, that spot remains vacant. Perhaps that will go to running back Kylin Hill once he’s ready to go.

After missing the second half of last season with a torn ACL, Hill returned to practice on Wednesday. That opened the 21-day clock to either get him on the active roster or put him back on injured reserve. After almost a year out of the game, this week essentially was the start of his training camp.

Not to Injured Reserve: Receiver Christian Watson

The Packers traded their two second-round picks to the Vikings to move up to No. 34 overall to grab Watson, the elite size-speed prospect from North Dakota State. So far – “so far” being the key words – there’s been practically no return on investment. After missing the first half of training camp following knee surgery, this will be the second time that Watson’s missed time with an injured hamstring. He’s had two noteworthy plays: the dropped touchdown bomb vs. Minnesota in Week 1 and the 15-yard touchdown run in Week 2.

Before Friday’s practice, LaFleur said putting Watson on injured reserve was “certainly on the table.” That move wasn’t made, though, so perhaps the light at the end of the tunnel isn’t too far.

“I’m holding up,” Watson said on Friday. “Obviously, it’s a frustrating situation for me – not ideal situation for me. But I know the man upstairs has a plan for me. It’s a bump in the road, but it’s just another step on my journey.”

More Green Bay Packers News

Tickets: Get your tickets here for Sunday’s game

One-on-one with David Bakhtiari

Packers-Jets final injury report: Rashan Gary questionable

Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas excited about defensive changes

Packers concerned about Rashan Gary’s toe

Rich Bisaccia sticking with Amari Rodgers on returns

Joe Barry promises more aggressive play from secondary

Aaron Rodgers practices with injured thumb (with video)

The most horrific Packers defensive stat you’ll ever see

Video preview of Packers vs. Jets

Champagne problems: Mike LaFleur vs. Robert Saleh, Mike LaFleur

Deep thoughts on the Packers’ troubled passing game

It’s time to start dictating the action, rather than other way around

How to watch, stream and bet Packers vs. Jets