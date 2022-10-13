Packers-Jets Injury Report: Gary Added to List

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice on Thursday as full participation as the team continued its preparation for Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets.

Rodgers did not practice on Wednesday but, speaking to reporters afterward, was confident that he’d be ready for Sunday. At Thursday’s practice, he threw with his typical velocity and seemed to take his full allotment of reps while reporters were present.

Of note, star outside linebacker Rashan Gary – arguably the best player on the defense – was added to the injury report as limited participation with a toe injury. Gary, who has a team-high five sacks, arrived in the locker room late during the media session but said he didn’t have time to talk.

Receiver Christian Watson and outside linebacker Tipa Galeai did not participate again due to hamstring injuries. Tight end Marcedes Lewis got his usual Thursday rest day.

The offensive tackles, David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, practiced for a second consecutive day as limited participation. And running back Kylin Hill, officially still on injured reserve, practiced again as his comeback from last year’s torn ACL approaches the finish line.

Hill said he was doing “good.” Across the locker room, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles heard the conversation and pointed out that Hill said he was “great” earlier in the day.

“It felt real good,” Hill said about practicing. “Finally getting out there with my teammates and to finally put a helmet on again and shoulder pads, it felt real good.”

For the Jets, rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson – one of the three first-round picks – did not practice for a second consecutive day. Two defensive starters, big-time pass rusher Carl Lawson and linebacker C.J. Mosley, progressed from limited participation to full. Lawson had a whopping seven quarterback hits during last week’s blowout win vs. Miami. Mosley is fourth in the NFL in tackles.

Packers-Jets Injury Report

Packers

DNP: OLB Tipa Galeai (hamstring), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest), WR Christian Watson (hamstring).

Limited: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), OLB Rashan Gary (toe), RT Elgton Jenkins (knee), DT Devonte Wyatt (quad).

Full: QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb).

Jets

DNP: DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle).

Limited: LT Duane Brown (shoulder), LB Quincy Williams (ankle).

Full: DE Carl Lawson (ankle), LB C.J. Mosley (hip).

Packers-Jets: Six Things You Didn’t Know 1. Pick Parades Unbelievably, the Jets have intercepted as many passes as the Packers have broken up. The Jets have intercepted seven passes, one off the NFL lead. The Packers have intercepted one pass, one off the Giants’ inept league low. It’s not just interceptions. The Packers have only broken up seven passes – seven less than any other team and two fewer than two individuals. Rasul Douglas has a team-high two; Eric Stokes (pictured) has zero. Here is the full breakdown of those incredibly bad numbers. 2. 2/0 for 12 In defeat, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Giants. That was the 100th game of his career with two-plus touchdown passes and zero interceptions. The Packers are 86-14 in those games. 3. Crushing the AFC Including the Week 4 victory over New England, Aaron Rodgers is 18-1 in his last 19 home starts against the AFC. He completed 65.2 percent of his passes, averaged 280.4 yards, and threw 50 touchdowns vs. six interceptions in those games. Of course, that game against New England came with one black mark. 4. Rookie Receivers The Jets’ Garrett Wilson, the 10th pick of the draft, ranks second in this year’s draft class with 23 receptions for 282 yards. The Packers’ Romeo Doubs, the 132nd selection in this year’s draft, is tied for third with 22 receptions. According to Pro Football Focus, Doubs is first with 130 yards after the catch; Wilson is first with eight missed tackles. 5. Breaking the Law During last year’s Packers-Jets joint practices, New York’s big free-agent addition, defensive end Carl Lawson, suffered a torn Achilles. Lawson is back. He has 2.5 sacks and ranks second in the NFL with 14 quarterback hits. “I still think he’s got more to go, too,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s slowly stacking up good days and he’s getting faster. I’m really pumped for him. He’s gaining confidence. He’s getting stronger and stronger every week.” Early Home Cooking The Packers under coach Matt LaFleur are 8-1 in noon home games. Their lone loss was against Minnesota in 2020, a 28-22 verdict in an empty Lambeau Field. Four of the eight wins were by double-digits points, including 24-10 against Washington last season while wearing their throwback jerseys.

