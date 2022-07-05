Packers Poised to Pass Bears for Ultimate NFL Record

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers could make some important NFL history when they host the Chicago Bears in Week 2.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ hometown is nicknamed Titletown. With a record 13 NFL championships, the reason is obvious.

The Packers have a chance to take the lead in another key stat this season. In NFL history, the Chicago Bears are No. 1 with 783 wins. The Packers are right on their heels with 782.

Green Bay could take the lead in Week 2 of the upcoming season. In Week 1, the Bears will host the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers will play at the Minnesota Vikings. If the 49ers knock off the Bears and the Packers beat the Vikings – San Francisco and Green Bay are Week 1 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook – the teams will be tied with 783 wins. The Packers could break the tie the following week at Lambeau Field.

Thanks to the overwhelming dominance of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers compared to the Bears’ quarterbacks, Green Bay has turned the tables on its longtime rivals.

On Oct. 25, 1992, Favre was trounced by the Bears 30-10 in his first start in the series. That gave Chicago an overwhelming 81-58-6 lead in the series. Entering the 2022 season, the Packers have raced in front 103-95-6. Rodgers is 22-5, including three consecutive series sweeps to rightly claim ownership over the Bears.

“It’s been fun to carry on the tradition in Green Bay of the great players who have played quarterback,” Rodgers said before the Packers won for the 100th time in the series in 2020. “Obviously, following a legend in Brett, getting to know really well the late Bart Starr, a lot of guys in between that who were really good players. I’ve gotten to know Majik a little bit over the years (and) Lynn Dickey.

“You can think you’ve got the perfect guy many times and you just never quite know how that person is going to deal adversity, how they’re going to deal with injuries, how are they going to deal with their teammates, how are they going to deal with the off-the-field adversity, in the locker room adversity, in the meeting room adversity, confidence-wise. There’s a lot that goes into playing this position.”

One other team has won 700 games (Giants, 706), two more teams have won 600 games (Steelers, 652; Commanders, 617) and two more teams are one win away from 600 (Rams and Eagles).

And, no, Green Bay’s win total isn’t only a byproduct of playing for a century. The Packers also are No. 1 all-time with a .572 winning percentage, just ahead of the Cowboys (.571) and Patriots (.562).

Green Bay has won 13 NFL championships. The Bears are next with nine, followed by the Giants with eight, Patriots and Steelers with six, and Cowboys, Colts, 49ers and Commanders with five.

In the Super Bowl era, the Patriots and Steelers have the most Lombardi Trophies with six apiece, followed by the Cowboys and 49ers with five and the packers and Giants with four.

