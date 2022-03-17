Packers’ Special Teams Makeover Continues

The Green Bay Packers retained linebacker Krys Barnes, offensive tackle Yosh Nijman and others on Wednesday but let go one of their key cogs on special teams.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers handed out exclusive-rights tenders to six free agents on Wednesday.

An exclusive-rights free agent is a player with less than three accrued seasons of NFL experience. The term is a misnomer. The players aren’t free agents at all, so long as their prior team wants them back for another season.

Who was tendered and will return for 2022? Inside linebacker Krys Barnes, tight end Dominique Dafney, center Jake Hanson, offensive tackle Yosh Nijman, outside linebacker Randy Ramsey and receiver Malik Taylor.

Nijman played 52.9 percent of the offensive snaps and could be in the running to open the season at right tackle after this week’s release of Billy Turner. Barnes played 48.8 percent of the defensive snaps and finished third on the team with 79 tackles.

Two players who were eligible to be tendered were not, and immediately became unrestricted free agents: outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers, who missed most of last season with a torn ACL, and safety Henry Black.

Black played 262 snaps on defense, where he served most of the season as the team’s dime defensive back. He had one interception but tackled terribly. He also played 315 snaps on special teams, second-most on the team. He paced the team with 14 tackles on the coverage units.

He might have been the best player on special teams during the course of the season but was at least partially to blame for the biggest play of the divisional playoff game. With the Packers nursing a late lead against San Francisco, the 49ers blocked Corey Bojorquez’s punt and scooped up the loose ball for a touchdown.

Black, lined up on the left side of the formation, was the personal protector on the play. San Francisco’s Jordan Willis was located to the right of long snapper Steven Wirtel. Willis overpowered Wirtel and pushed him right into the lap of Black. Rather than staying in to help, Black ran out for protection and Willis blocked the kick. Had Black helped block Willis, the Packers might have advanced to at least the NFC Championship Game.

Oren Burks (337 snaps), Black (315) and Isaac Yiadom (307) played the most snaps on special teams last season. Burks joined the 49ers in free agency, Yiadom was released in January and Black was not retained. That’s 959 snaps that new coordinator Rich Bisaccia must replace as he attempts to cure the Packers’ horrendous special teams.

Along with those changes, Bojorquez was not retained and will be replaced by veteran Pat O'Donnell.

Here is the full list of unrestricted free agents:

WR Allen Lazard (tendered as restricted free agent)

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

TE Robert Tonyan

G Lucas Patrick (signing with Bears)

RT Dennis Kelly

DT Tyler Lancaster

OLB Whitney Mercilus

ILB Oren Burks (signing with 49ers)

ILB De’Vondre Campbell (re-signing with Packers)

CB Rasul Douglas

CB Chandon Sullivan

CB Kevin King

P Corey Bojorquez (will not be re-signed)

S Henry Black (not tendered as an exclusive-rights free agent)

OLB Chauncey Rivers (not tendered as an exclusive-rights free agent)