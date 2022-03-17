Packers’ Special Teams Makeover Continues
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers handed out exclusive-rights tenders to six free agents on Wednesday.
An exclusive-rights free agent is a player with less than three accrued seasons of NFL experience. The term is a misnomer. The players aren’t free agents at all, so long as their prior team wants them back for another season.
Who was tendered and will return for 2022? Inside linebacker Krys Barnes, tight end Dominique Dafney, center Jake Hanson, offensive tackle Yosh Nijman, outside linebacker Randy Ramsey and receiver Malik Taylor.
Nijman played 52.9 percent of the offensive snaps and could be in the running to open the season at right tackle after this week’s release of Billy Turner. Barnes played 48.8 percent of the defensive snaps and finished third on the team with 79 tackles.
Two players who were eligible to be tendered were not, and immediately became unrestricted free agents: outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers, who missed most of last season with a torn ACL, and safety Henry Black.
Black played 262 snaps on defense, where he served most of the season as the team’s dime defensive back. He had one interception but tackled terribly. He also played 315 snaps on special teams, second-most on the team. He paced the team with 14 tackles on the coverage units.
He might have been the best player on special teams during the course of the season but was at least partially to blame for the biggest play of the divisional playoff game. With the Packers nursing a late lead against San Francisco, the 49ers blocked Corey Bojorquez’s punt and scooped up the loose ball for a touchdown.
Black, lined up on the left side of the formation, was the personal protector on the play. San Francisco’s Jordan Willis was located to the right of long snapper Steven Wirtel. Willis overpowered Wirtel and pushed him right into the lap of Black. Rather than staying in to help, Black ran out for protection and Willis blocked the kick. Had Black helped block Willis, the Packers might have advanced to at least the NFC Championship Game.
Oren Burks (337 snaps), Black (315) and Isaac Yiadom (307) played the most snaps on special teams last season. Burks joined the 49ers in free agency, Yiadom was released in January and Black was not retained. That’s 959 snaps that new coordinator Rich Bisaccia must replace as he attempts to cure the Packers’ horrendous special teams.
Along with those changes, Bojorquez was not retained and will be replaced by veteran Pat O'Donnell.
Here is the full list of unrestricted free agents:
WR Allen Lazard (tendered as restricted free agent)
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
TE Robert Tonyan
G Lucas Patrick (signing with Bears)
RT Dennis Kelly
DT Tyler Lancaster
OLB Whitney Mercilus
ILB Oren Burks (signing with 49ers)
ILB De’Vondre Campbell (re-signing with Packers)
CB Rasul Douglas
CB Chandon Sullivan
CB Kevin King
P Corey Bojorquez (will not be re-signed)
S Henry Black (not tendered as an exclusive-rights free agent)
OLB Chauncey Rivers (not tendered as an exclusive-rights free agent)
Green Bay Packers: Key 2022 Transactions
Extended: QB Aaron Rodgers
The offseason drama is over. Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers signed a contract extension with the Packers that significantly lessens his 2022 cap charge while tying him to Green Bay through at least the 2024 season.
Re-Signed: LB De'Vondre Campbell
All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell will return on a five-year, $50 million contract, Packer Central was the first to report. He turned a one-year, $2 million contract into a Year 1 payout of $16.25 million.
Tendered: WR Allen Lazard
The restricted free agent, and coach Matt LaFleur's beloved "goon," was given the second-rounder of almost $4 million. He'll be able to shop himself around the league until April 22.
Extended: OLB Preston Smith
The Packers extended outside linebacker Preston Smith after he recorded nine sacks in 2021. The upcoming season would have been his final one under contract. The extension resulted in more than $8 million of cap savings and includes sack-based incentives.
Released: OLB Za’Darius Smith
Releasing two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith produced more than $15 million in cap savings. He missed most of last season with a back injury. Smith returned to the Baltimore Ravens on a four-year deal worth $35 million; a lot of money but not even close to the four-year, $66 million contract he signed with Green Bay in 2019.
Released: RT Billy Turner
The Packers released offensive lineman Billy Turner, who started 43 games at three positions in his three seasons with the team. Elgton Jenkins or Yosh Nijman could wind up in the lineup.
Signed: P Pat O'Donnell
One day after Packer Central learned Corey Bojorquez would not be asked back at punter, they signed veteran Pat O'Donnell away from the Bears. Looking at the season-long numbers, it was not a positive move.
Restructured: S Adrian Amos
The Packers took out the credit card again with a restructure for safety Adrian Amos. As it stands, his cap number is lower with the team in 2022 then it will be when he's a free agent in 2023.
Pay cut: WR Randall Cobb
With a huge cap number given his age and productivity, veteran receiver Randall Cobb agreed to a pay cut to stay in Green Bay alongside Aaron Rodgers.
