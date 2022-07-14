Packers Training Camp: Three Reasons for Optimism

A five-time All-Pro at one of the most important positions on the field, left tackle David Bakhtiari had been the surest of things entering every season. Imagine the luxury for coach Matt LaFleur as he begins his game-planning to be sure in his knowledge that Bakhtiari could shut down even the NFL’s elite pass rushers.

That wasn’t the case last year. Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL on New Year’s Eve 2020. His on-again, off-again comeback included 23 snaps in Detroit in Week 18 and a gameday inactive for the playoff loss to the 49ers.

The hope is Bakhtiari will be back at his customary spot on the offensive line for the first practice of training camp. If Bakhtiari is back – and not just back to playing but back to dominating – everything is possible. Would the Packers have won the 2020 NFC Championship Game had their offensive tackles not allowed five sacks against the Buccaneers? Would the Packers have at least beaten the 49ers last year to reach the NFC title game?

We’ll never know.