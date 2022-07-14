Packers Training Camp: Three Reasons for Optimism
GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers emerge from the Don Hutson Center and trot onto Ray Nitschke Field on July 27 for the first practice of training camp, they’ll once again be on the short list of prime Super Bowl contenders.
During the 46 days between the first practice of camp and the Week 1 game at Minnesota on Sept. 11, the Packers will count on positive developments on offense, defense and special teams to finally grasp the Lombardi Trophy. Looking beyond the obvious, here is one for each phase.
One: Return of David Bakhtiari
A five-time All-Pro at one of the most important positions on the field, left tackle David Bakhtiari had been the surest of things entering every season. Imagine the luxury for coach Matt LaFleur as he begins his game-planning to be sure in his knowledge that Bakhtiari could shut down even the NFL’s elite pass rushers.
That wasn’t the case last year. Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL on New Year’s Eve 2020. His on-again, off-again comeback included 23 snaps in Detroit in Week 18 and a gameday inactive for the playoff loss to the 49ers.
The hope is Bakhtiari will be back at his customary spot on the offensive line for the first practice of training camp. If Bakhtiari is back – and not just back to playing but back to dominating – everything is possible. Would the Packers have won the 2020 NFC Championship Game had their offensive tackles not allowed five sacks against the Buccaneers? Would the Packers have at least beaten the 49ers last year to reach the NFC title game?
We’ll never know.
Two: Swagger on Defense
It’s odd to hear words like “nasty” and “salty” in regard to the Packers’ defense. For years, it’s been the weak link. No, Aaron Rodgers hasn’t always played championship-level football with championships on the line, but his 10 playoff losses include opponents scoring 31-plus points six times, including 44, 45 and 51 points. Last year’s playoff game was the only time the defense allowed fewer than 23 points in defeat.
This defense could be really, really good. There is at least one Pro Bowler/Pro Bowl-caliber player at every position. If the Packers can force opponents to throw the football, good luck consistently beating cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas before Rashan Gary, Preston Smith and Kenny Clark meet at the quarterback.
The key will be finding that sweet spot between swagger and overconfidence. After all, the defense was miserable down the stretch last season before beating up on Jimmy Garoppolo.
Three: Special Additions on Special Teams
New coordinator Rich Bisaccia calls his special teams the “we-fense.”
Under past coordinators, they could have been called the “unspecial teams.”
In 2014, when the Packers lost the NFC Championship Game at Seattle, their special teams ranked 32nd. Bisaccia’s Cowboys ranked 13th.
In 2016, when the Packers lost the NFC Championship Game at Atlanta, their special teams ranked 29th. Bisaccia’s Cowboys ranked 11th.
In 2020, when the Packers lost the NFC Championship Game against Tampa Bay, their special teams raked 29th. Bisaccia’s Raiders finished 16th.
In 2021, when the special teams imploded in the divisional round against the 49ers, the Packers finished 32nd. Bisaccia’s Raiders finished 11th.
Sense a trend?
Bisaccia’s special teams have been consistently strong. The Packers’ special teams have been consistently awful for most of the past 14 seasons. With Bisaccia perhaps getting the schematics and fundamentals in place, and with veteran punter Pat O’Donnell perhaps providing a reliable holder for kicker Mason Crosby, maybe Green Bay’s special teams will be a strength rather than a festering wound ready to gush at the worst possible moment.
Countdown to Packers Training Camp
Get ready for July 27, the first practice of Packers training camp, with this unique series of features.
Part 1 (30 days): All Matt LaFleur does is win (in the regular season)
Part 2 (29 days): Dominant Rasul Douglas
Part 3 (28 days): Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon
Part 4 (27 days): 27 is the magic number
Part 5 (26 days): Rich Bisaccia’s brilliance on special teams
Part 6 (25 days): Aaron Rodgers vs. the NFC North
Part 7 (24 days): Can defensive live up to hype?
Part 8 (23 days; July 4): These players will provide the touchdown-scoring fireworks
Part 9 (22 days): Homefield dominance
Part 10 (21 days): Christian Watson and history of FCS receivers
Part 11 (20 days): 20 reasons why Packers will win Super Bowl
Part 12 (19 days): Packers excel at avoiding turnovers
Part 13 (18 days): Why Packers could lead NFL in interceptions
Part 14 (17 days): How Packers will replace No. 17
Part 15 (16 days): Mason Crosby kicking into NFL record book
Part 16 (15 days): Positional preview No. 1 – Quarterbacks
Part 17 (14 days): Positional preview No. 2 – Running backs
Part 18 (13 days): Positional preview No. 3 – Receivers