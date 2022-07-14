Skip to main content

Packers Training Camp: Three Reasons for Optimism

The start of training camp is less than two weeks away. The Packers will need positive developments in these three phases – one each on offense, defense and special teams.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers emerge from the Don Hutson Center and trot onto Ray Nitschke Field on July 27 for the first practice of training camp, they’ll once again be on the short list of prime Super Bowl contenders.

During the 46 days between the first practice of camp and the Week 1 game at Minnesota on Sept. 11, the Packers will count on positive developments on offense, defense and special teams to finally grasp the Lombardi Trophy. Looking beyond the obvious, here is one for each phase.

One: Return of David Bakhtiari

USATSI_13453449_168388316_lowres

A five-time All-Pro at one of the most important positions on the field, left tackle David Bakhtiari had been the surest of things entering every season. Imagine the luxury for coach Matt LaFleur as he begins his game-planning to be sure in his knowledge that Bakhtiari could shut down even the NFL’s elite pass rushers.

That wasn’t the case last year. Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL on New Year’s Eve 2020. His on-again, off-again comeback included 23 snaps in Detroit in Week 18 and a gameday inactive for the playoff loss to the 49ers.

The hope is Bakhtiari will be back at his customary spot on the offensive line for the first practice of training camp. If Bakhtiari is back – and not just back to playing but back to dominating – everything is possible. Would the Packers have won the 2020 NFC Championship Game had their offensive tackles not allowed five sacks against the Buccaneers? Would the Packers have at least beaten the 49ers last year to reach the NFC title game?

We’ll never know.

Two: Swagger on Defense

USATSI_15479412_168388316_lowres

It’s odd to hear words like “nasty” and “salty” in regard to the Packers’ defense. For years, it’s been the weak link. No, Aaron Rodgers hasn’t always played championship-level football with championships on the line, but his 10 playoff losses include opponents scoring 31-plus points six times, including 44, 45 and 51 points. Last year’s playoff game was the only time the defense allowed fewer than 23 points in defeat.

This defense could be really, really good. There is at least one Pro Bowler/Pro Bowl-caliber player at every position. If the Packers can force opponents to throw the football, good luck consistently beating cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas before Rashan Gary, Preston Smith and Kenny Clark meet at the quarterback.

The key will be finding that sweet spot between swagger and overconfidence. After all, the defense was miserable down the stretch last season before beating up on Jimmy Garoppolo.

Three: Special Additions on Special Teams

USATSI_18401307_168388316_lowres

New coordinator Rich Bisaccia calls his special teams the “we-fense.”

Under past coordinators, they could have been called the “unspecial teams.”

In 2014, when the Packers lost the NFC Championship Game at Seattle, their special teams ranked 32nd. Bisaccia’s Cowboys ranked 13th.

In 2016, when the Packers lost the NFC Championship Game at Atlanta, their special teams ranked 29th. Bisaccia’s Cowboys ranked 11th.

In 2020, when the Packers lost the NFC Championship Game against Tampa Bay, their special teams raked 29th. Bisaccia’s Raiders finished 16th.

In 2021, when the special teams imploded in the divisional round against the 49ers, the Packers finished 32nd. Bisaccia’s Raiders finished 11th.

Sense a trend?

Bisaccia’s special teams have been consistently strong. The Packers’ special teams have been consistently awful for most of the past 14 seasons. With Bisaccia perhaps getting the schematics and fundamentals in place, and with veteran punter Pat O’Donnell perhaps providing a reliable holder for kicker Mason Crosby, maybe Green Bay’s special teams will be a strength rather than a festering wound ready to gush at the worst possible moment.

Countdown to Packers Training Camp

USATSI_17033221_168388316_lowres

Get ready for July 27, the first practice of Packers training camp, with this unique series of features.

Part 1 (30 days): All Matt LaFleur does is win (in the regular season)

Part 2 (29 days): Dominant Rasul Douglas

Part 3 (28 days): Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon

Part 4 (27 days): 27 is the magic number

Part 5 (26 days): Rich Bisaccia’s brilliance on special teams

Part 6 (25 days): Aaron Rodgers vs. the NFC North

Part 7 (24 days): Can defensive live up to hype?

Part 8 (23 days; July 4): These players will provide the touchdown-scoring fireworks

Part 9 (22 days): Homefield dominance

Part 10 (21 days): Christian Watson and history of FCS receivers

Part 11 (20 days): 20 reasons why Packers will win Super Bowl

Part 12 (19 days): Packers excel at avoiding turnovers

Part 13 (18 days): Why Packers could lead NFL in interceptions

Part 14 (17 days): How Packers will replace No. 17

Part 15 (16 days): Mason Crosby kicking into NFL record book

Part 16 (15 days): Positional preview No. 1 – Quarterbacks

Part 17 (14 days): Positional preview No. 2 – Running backs

Part 18 (13 days): Positional preview No. 3 – Receivers

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

In This Article (1)

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

USATSI_13196634_168388316_lowres
News

Packers Training Camp: Three Reasons for Optimism

By Bill Huber16 seconds ago
USATSI_17033221_168388316_lowres
News

13 Days Until Training Camp: Packers Receivers Preview

By Bill Huber5 hours ago
USATSI_13364746
News

Packers’ Play-Callers Rank Among NFL’s Best

By Bill Huber18 hours ago
USATSI_16976219
News

14 Days Until Training Camp: Packers Running Backs Preview

By Bill HuberJul 13, 2022
USATSI_13834376_168388316_lowres
News

Two Packers Given Strong Chances for Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection

By Bill HuberJul 12, 2022
USATSI_16930555_168388316_lowres
News

Two Packers Selected to ‘Boom-or-Bust Team’

By Bill HuberJul 12, 2022
USATSI_18485410_168388316_lowres
News

15 Days Until Training Camp: Packers Quarterbacks Preview

By Bill HuberJul 12, 2022
USATSI_17445648_168388316_lowres
News

Rodgers’ Over/Under Falls, Falls Again

By Bill HuberJul 12, 2022
USATSI_17445638_168388316_lowres
News

Is Packers Defense Overrated? NFL Execs Apparently Believe So

By Bill HuberJul 11, 2022