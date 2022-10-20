Watch: Rodgers Returns to Practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Following the same script as last week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice on Thursday. Barring some sort of calamity, he will start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday, instead using the 2-hour session to rehab his injured right thumb and catch up on life with Nate Weir, the team’s associate athletic trainer/director of rehab and return to play, and injured receiver Randall Cobb.

Back at practice on Thursday, Rodgers worked with a wrap on the thumb – just like last week.

Rodgers suffered the injury on the failed Hail Mary on the final play of the loss to the Giants in London. Last week, he didn’t practice on Wednesday and was full participation at the Thursday and Friday practice. He was sacked four times and hit on five other occasions in Sunday’s loss to the Jets.

“It was sore after the game,” Rodgers said on Wednesday. “It progressively gets better throughout the week. Similar plan: I’ll go out and practice (Thursday) and Friday and take it easy Saturday and be ready to go Sunday.”

Rodgers said the injury impacted him on a “couple” throws in the game.

“I can deal with pain,” he said. “Pain management has been part of all of our careers, so you just learn to deal with whatever you’ve got going on and if you can be out there, you’re out there.”

Receivers Cobb (ankle) and Christian Watson (hamstring), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (biceps) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) did not practice on Thursday.

