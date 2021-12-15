Skip to main content
    Week 15 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

    Michael Fabiano of SI.com gets you ready for a big week of fantasy football with a focus on some key players in Sunday’s Packers-Ravens clash.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – For most leagues, the fantasy football playoffs begin this week. In his weekly “Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em” series for Sports Illustrated, Michael Fabiano has advice on some of the key players in Sunday’s showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens.

    Facing Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, who is the league’s hottest quarterback over the last four weeks of the NFL season, Baltimore’s defense is Fabiano’s “Sit of the Week.”

    “The Ravens have had a disappointing defense this season, and it won’t improve versus Aaron Rodgers and his explosive Packers offense,” Fabiano wrote. “Opposing defenses have averaged the fifth-fewest fantasy points against Green Bay, which has averaged 25.2 points and committed just 10 giveaways.”

    While AJ Dillon got about twice as many touches as Aaron Jones in the Packers’ dynamic-duo backfield last week against Chicago, he should take a seat on the bench this week.

    “Dillon led the Packers backfield in snaps and touches last week, but he didn’t score or see a single target with Aaron Jones at 100 percent,” Fabiano wrote. “Jones also outscored him 21.5 to 7.1 in a win over the Bears. While Dillon’s usage as a runner was encouraging, his lack of chances as a receiver were not. He also has a tough matchup against the Ravens next on the slate, so he's a risk-reward flex.”

    At receiver, big-play Ravens receiver Marquise Brown also should get a seat on the bench.

    “Brown’s numbers have tumbled in recent weeks, as he’s failed to score more than 13.2 points in four straight games,” Fabiano wrote. “In that time, he’s averaged a modest 10.6 fantasy points. Next up is a difficult date with the Packers, who could be getting back their top cover corner, Jaire Alexander. What’s more, Brown might be without Lamar Jackson. At best, he’s a risk-reward No. 2 option.”

    Packers kicker Mason Crosby also should be replaced, though perhaps not for the reason you might believe.

    “Crosby has been on a hot streak for fantasy managers, scoring a combined 30 fantasy points in his last three games,” Fabiano wrote. “However, he has a tough matchup next on the schedule, as the Ravens have allowed just 20 field-goal attempts and an average of six fantasy points per game to enemy kickers.”

    Rodgers is listed among Fabiano’s starters quarterback.

    Meanwhile, in her waiver-wire story, SI.com’s Jennifer Piacenti suggests picking up Packers receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard if you’re in a bind. MVS has 24 targets the past three weeks, which he’s turned into 203 yards and one touchdown.

    To win your leagues, make sure you check out all the content at SI.com/fantasy.

