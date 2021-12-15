Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 15: Kickers

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 15 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Matt Prater at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): It's the ultimate kicker revenge game! In recent weeks, Prater has been up and down, but you have to love this weekend’s matchup against his former team, the Lions. Their defense has allowed a league-high 33 field-goal attempts, and no team has surrendered more fantasy points to opposing kickers.

Start ‘Em

Jason Sanders vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Sanders has scored eight or more fantasy points in three of his last four games, and he should add to that total this week against the Jets. Their defense has been generous to kickers, allowing 31 field-goal attempts and the second-most fantasy points per game (9.9 PPG) to the position this season.

Ryan Succop vs. Saints (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Succop has scored 23 fantasy points in his last three games, but I like him to improve on that when the Buccaneers host the Saints. In five of its last six games, their defense has allowed at least nine fantasy points to kickers, including three games where the booter has scored 11 or more points.

More Starts

Greg Zuerlein at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Greg Joseph at Bears (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Sleepers

Chase McLaughlin vs. Raiders (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL)

Randy Bullock at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Younghoe Koo at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Koo busted out of his recent funk last week, scoring 11 fantasy points against the Panthers. However, that was more points than he had scored in his previous three games, and the 49ers have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to kickers since Week 9. I wouldn’t chase the points.

Sit ‘Em

Mason Crosby at Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Crosby has been on a hot streak for fantasy managers, scoring a combined 30 fantasy points in his last three games. However, he has a tough matchup next on the schedule, as the Ravens have allowed just 20 field-goal attempts and an average of six fantasy points per game to enemy kickers.

Michael Badgley vs. Patriots (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL): Badgley has scored a solid 45 fantasy points in his last five games, but I’d fade him this week when the Colts host the Patriots. Their defense has been tough on kickers, allowing a mere 15 conversions and the fewest fantasy points per game to the position at a minuscule 4.8 per contest.

More Sits

Brandon McManus vs. Bengals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jason Myers at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Busts

Daniel Carlson at Browns (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL)

Evan McPherson at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

