Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 15 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week

Nick Chubb vs. Raiders (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL): Did you know Chubb isn’t even in the top 40 among fantasy running backs in the last two weeks? Well, consider this a bit of validation and confidence in starting him this week. He’s in a smash spot against the Raiders, who have allowed the third-most points per game to opposing running backs in the last six weeks. With Kareem Hunt out, Chubb should be a top-five performer.

Week 15 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

James Robinson vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Robinson, listed as a sit ‘em a week ago, put up four total yards and 0.4 fantasy points against the Titans. He’s been held to a combined 2.9 points in his last two games, and he hasn’t scored more than 12.5 points since Week 10. Regardless, I’d still flex Robinson against a Texans defense that has allowed 17 total touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs.

Sony Michel vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Whether we see Michel or Darrell Henderson (reserve/COVID-19) in their backfield, the Rams top runner should be in fantasy lineups against the Seahawks. The Seattle defense has allowed an average of close to 170 total yards per game to running backs, and the position has also averaged the second-most points against them. Keep tabs on this situation throughout the week.

Myles Gaskin vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gaskin opened Week 15 on the Dolphins’ reserve/COVID-19 list, but he’s vaccinated and has a chance to be available when the Fins host the Jets. Their defense has allowed the most fantasy points to enemy backs, including 17 players at the position who have scored 15-plus points. That list includes Gaskin, who grounded the Jets for 18.6 fantasy points in their first meeting of the year.

James Conner at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Conner is coming off a massive stat line in a loss to the Rams, and his outlook for this week’s game against the Lions is positive. Their defense has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs, including 14 players at the position who have scored at least 15 points. Regardless of the status of Chase Edmonds, Conner should be seen as a virtual must-start option.

More Starts

Clyde Edwards-Helaire at Chargers (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

Rhamondre Stevenson at Colts (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL)

D’Onta Foreman at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Myles Gaskin vs. Jets ($5,600)

James Robinson vs. Texans ($5,400)

Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Ezekiel Elliott at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): I had Zeke listed in this spot last week, and he scored a mere nine fantasy points while losing touches to Corey Clement. He’s not 100% due to a bum knee, and his touch share has dropped to below 30% in his last three games. The Giants are bad against backs, but Zeke is still a risk and even more so if Tony Pollard returns to action. I would temper your expectations again.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sit ‘Em

Miles Sanders vs. Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Sanders is dealing with an ankle ailment, so keep tabs on his status this week. If he’s able to start, he could be back in a committee situation with some combination of Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell. What’s more, he’ll face a Washington defense that’s allowed an average of just 55.6 rushing yards per game to backs since Week 9. At best, Sanders is a risk-reward flex.

A.J. Dillon at Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Dillon led the Packers backfield in snaps and touches last week, but he didn’t score or see a single target with Aaron Jones at 100%. Jones also outscored him 21.5 to 7.1 in a win over the Bears. While Dillon’s usage as a runner was encouraging, his lack of chances as a receiver were not. He also has a tough matchup against the Ravens next on the NFL schedule.

Chuba Hubbard at Bills (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Bills defense has been bad against the run in recent weeks, but it’s still allowed just five running backs to score more than 8.8 fantasy points this season. Hubbard led the Panthers in touch share last week, but it wasn’t overwhelming at 21.3%. Carolina could also fall into a negative game script, which would actually favor Ameer Abdullah in the team’s backfield this week.

Jamaal Williams vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams has opened the week on the Lions reserve/COVID-19 list, so this sit ‘em could pertain to Craig Reynolds, too. The Cardinals have been tough on running backs, allowing just five total touchdowns and an average of 21.9 fantasy points per game. This game could get ugly quick, too, so the high potential for a negative game script will hurt the eventual starter as well.

More Sits

Devonta Freeman vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Devin Singletary vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Mike Davis at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Aaron Jones at Ravens ($6,600)

Miles Sanders vs. Football Team ($5,800)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!