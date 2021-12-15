Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 15 Waiver Wire: Playoff Edition
Week 15 Waiver Wire: Playoff Edition
Publish date:

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 15: Team Defenses

The Dolphins D/ST is good to begin with and this week they get to tee off vs. the Jets.
Author:

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 15 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Dolphins D/ST vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Miami’s D/ST is among the 10 best units in fantasy land, and it should thrive this week against Zach Wilson and a banged-up Jets offense. Defenses have averaged the fifth-most points per game against the Men in Green, who have allowed 36 sacks and committed a league-high 25 giveaways in 2021.

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Week 15 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Cowboys D/ST at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Cowboys have one of the two best defenses in fantasy football, and a matchup against the Giants makes it an even more attractive option in the fantasy postseason opener. Since Week 9, their offense has averaged the third-fewest points (15.2 PPG) and a mere 258.5 yards of total offense.

Cardinals D/ST at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Arizona’s defense is one of the better units in fantasy leagues, and a matchup against the Lions make it a high-end option this week. Jared Goff and the Detroit offense could be down several important players, and defenses have sacked him 33 times. The Lions have also committed 18 giveaways.

More Starts

· Eagles D/ST vs. Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

· 49ers D/ST vs. Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

· 49ers D/ST vs. Falcons ($3,100)

SI Recommends

· Jaguars vs. Texans ($2,800)

Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Ravens D/ST vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Ravens have had a disappointing defense this season, and it won’t improve versus Aaron Rodgers and his explosive Packers offense. Opposing defenses have averaged the fifth-fewest fantasy points against Green Bay, which has averaged 25.2 points and committed just 10 giveaways.

Ravens Patrick Queen Fantasy Football

Sit ‘Em

Saints D/ST at Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Saints were a popular fantasy streamer unit last week, but that was against the Jets. Next up is a matchup with Tom Brady and a Buccaneers offense that’s averaging a league-high 31.5 points and 410.2 yards of total offense per game. New Orleans should find its way back to the sidelines.

Panthers D/ST at Bills (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Carolina’s defense put up a stinker against the Falcons, scoring a mere two fantasy points despite a positive matchup. Next on the schedule is a much tougher opponent, as the Panthers head east to face the Bills. Defenses have averaged the seventh-fewest fantasy points against them this season.

More Sits

· Seahawks D/ST at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

· Football Team D/ST at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

· Rams D/ST vs. Seahawks ($3,400)

· Titans D/ST at Steelers ($3,000)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

YOU MAY LIKE

national-signing-day-2018-commits-recruits-news-rumors.jpg
Play
College Football

Signing Day Central: Live Updates on the Future of College Football

The Early Signing Period, a.k.a. National Signing Day, is upon us and SI will have college football fans coast to coast covered as Letters of Intent roll in

Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams celebrates his dunk against the Alabama Crimson Tide during their game at FedExForum on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021
College Basketball

Memphis Runs Past No. 6 Alabama to End Four-Game Skid

The Tigers' highly touted recruiting class finally put it all together in a runaway home victory over the Crimson Tide.

Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
NBA

DiVincenzo Joins Antetokounmpo in Health & Safety Protocols

Three Bucks stars the latest to enter league protocols as teams face postponed games and potential outbreaks.

Dwight Howard and Malik Monk
NBA

Lakers' Howard, Monk Enter Health & Safety Protocols

Forward Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Tuesday.

Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; NBC Sports sideline reporter Michele Tafoya during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium.
Media

Report: Tafoya Done With Sideline Reporting After This Season

It was reportedly the decision of the longtime reporter, who recently missed three games, to step away after the 2021 NFL campaign.

Nov 30, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
NFL

Congress Members Ask NFL For Evidence on Snyder's 'Interference'

“Today’s news confirms our worst fears: Dan Snyder actively fought to undermine NFL’s investigation into WFT’s hostile workplace culture."

USATSI_15524203
College Football

Will This Be The Last National Signing Day in December? Some Officials Are Pushing For It

The uptick in coaching changes and transfer portal activity has led some officials to propose changing the current National Signing Day model

Henry Ruggs III of the Raiders.
NFL

Coroner: Woman Burned to Death in Crash Involving Ruggs

The woman who died in the fiery crash involving ex-Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III burned to death in her car, a coroner said Tuesday.