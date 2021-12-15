Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 15: Team Defenses

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 15 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Dolphins D/ST vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Miami’s D/ST is among the 10 best units in fantasy land, and it should thrive this week against Zach Wilson and a banged-up Jets offense. Defenses have averaged the fifth-most points per game against the Men in Green, who have allowed 36 sacks and committed a league-high 25 giveaways in 2021.

Start ‘Em

Cowboys D/ST at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Cowboys have one of the two best defenses in fantasy football, and a matchup against the Giants makes it an even more attractive option in the fantasy postseason opener. Since Week 9, their offense has averaged the third-fewest points (15.2 PPG) and a mere 258.5 yards of total offense.

Cardinals D/ST at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Arizona’s defense is one of the better units in fantasy leagues, and a matchup against the Lions make it a high-end option this week. Jared Goff and the Detroit offense could be down several important players, and defenses have sacked him 33 times. The Lions have also committed 18 giveaways.

More Starts

· Eagles D/ST vs. Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

· 49ers D/ST vs. Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Ravens D/ST vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Ravens have had a disappointing defense this season, and it won’t improve versus Aaron Rodgers and his explosive Packers offense. Opposing defenses have averaged the fifth-fewest fantasy points against Green Bay, which has averaged 25.2 points and committed just 10 giveaways.

Sit ‘Em

Saints D/ST at Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Saints were a popular fantasy streamer unit last week, but that was against the Jets. Next up is a matchup with Tom Brady and a Buccaneers offense that’s averaging a league-high 31.5 points and 410.2 yards of total offense per game. New Orleans should find its way back to the sidelines.

Panthers D/ST at Bills (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Carolina’s defense put up a stinker against the Falcons, scoring a mere two fantasy points despite a positive matchup. Next on the schedule is a much tougher opponent, as the Panthers head east to face the Bills. Defenses have averaged the seventh-fewest fantasy points against them this season.

More Sits

· Seahawks D/ST at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

· Football Team D/ST at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

