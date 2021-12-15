Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 15 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Aiuyk has gotten hot for fantasy fans, scoring 18-plus points in three of his last six games while producing double digits in three of his last four. He’s also seen a bigger target share than Deebo Samuel, who has been used out of the backfield. Aiyuk also has a great matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed the second-most points to wideouts since Week 9.

Week 15 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Amari Cooper at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Cooper's numbers have not been great, as he's scored fewer than 10 points in three of his last four games. He did find the end zone last week, though, and a matchup against the Giants makes him a solid option. Their defense has allowed the seventh-most points to receivers lined out wide since Week 9, and Cooper beat them for 15 fantasy points in their first matchup of 2021.

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Brandin Cooks at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Cooks looked good in last week’s loss to the Seahawks, seeing 11 targets for eight catches and 18.1 fantasy points. The Texans also got a bit more creative with him, lining Cooks up a season-high 54.5 percent of the time in the slot. I'd roll with him as a No. 2 fantasy wideout or flex against the Jaguars, who he beat for 18.2 fantasy points back in the regular-season opener.

DeVonta Smith vs. Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith has struggled in the stat sheets, scoring a combined 17.8 fantasy points in his last three games. I'd keep the faith in the rookie, though, as a positive matchup against the Football Team awaits. Their defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to wideouts on the season, and receivers lined out wide have beaten them for 10 touchdown catches.

Chase Claypool vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Claypool needs to mature as a football player, but he’s still been good in fantasy. He’s scored in double digits in three of his last four games while seeing at least eight targets in all but one of those contests. He also has a great matchup next on the slate, as the Titans have allowed 16 scores and the second-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts. Claypool is a solid flex option.

More Starts

Jaylen Waddle vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Tee Higgins at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Van Jefferson vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

Jamison Crowder at Dolphins ($5,000)

Marvin Jones Jr., vs. Texans ($4,600)

DeVante Parker vs. Jets ($4,300)

Week 15 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Patriots (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL): Pittman is a tough player to bench in the fantasy postseason, so I would consider this more of a beware. The USC product has averaged a modest 10.7 fantasy points in his last four games, and a matchup against the Patriots is a difficult one. Their defense has allowed just seven touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to receivers lined out wide this season.

Sit ‘Em

Marquise Brown vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Brown’s numbers have tumbled in recent weeks, as he’s failed to score more than 13.2 points in four straight games. In that time, he’s averaged a modest 10.6 fantasy points. Next up is a difficult date with the Packers, who could be getting back their top cover corner, Jaire Alexander. What’s more, Brown might be without Lamar Jackson. At best, he’s a risk-reward No. 2 option.

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Julio Jones at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jones was back in action last week, but he played just 32 snaps and scored a mere 7.3 fantasy points against the Jaguars. He is not the same fantasy star he was in Atlanta, and I wouldn't trust him in the most important part of the fantasy season. Next up is a date with the Steelers, who have not been great against wideouts overall but have been tougher against them at home.

Kenny Golladay vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Golladay continues to be a serious dud in fantasy land, scoring eight or fewer fantasy points in six straight games. What makes that even more disappointing is that the Giants have dealt with multiple injuries at receiver, but Golladay still can’t produce in the stat sheets. The Giants have a good matchup against the Cowboys up next, but I’m still keeping Golladay on the sidelines.

Courtland Sutton vs. Bengals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Sutton’s totals have crashed since the return of Jerry Jeudy, as he ranks outside of the top 100 fantasy wideouts in the last seven weeks. What’s more, he’s seen a bleak 12 percent touch share with Jeudy in the mix. So, while this week’s matchup against the Bengals isn’t terrible, it’s tough to use Sutton in fantasy action. In fact, he could be dropped in some leagues.

More Sits

Allen Robinson vs. Vikings (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Jakobi Meyers at Colts (Sat. 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL)

Robby Anderson at Bills (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

DK Metcalf at Rams ($6,200)

D.J. Moore at Bills ($6,000)

Marquise Brown vs. Packers ($5,900)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

More Fantasy Coverage: