Bryce Young could be poised for a fantasy football explosion against the Bucs
Some fans won't be impressed with a quarterback until he becomes a fantasy football producer. While Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young has turned the corner and is stacking better and better starts each week, he still hasn't broken through with a really big stat line this season. That could be about to change, though.
Since Young's return to the lineup in Week 8 he has faced a series of mostly-solid defensvie units, beginning with the Denver Broncos. Next, Young showed some badly-needed improvement against the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants, then he finally had his breakthrough performance last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Young absolutely exploded as a downfield passer against KC, and was practically unstoppable against the blitz.
So, was that just a fluke, or an appetizer of tastier things to come?
At least one fantasy analyst thinks Young could be about to go off now that he's about to face his first bad defense of the year in the Tampa Bay Buccanees. Here's what Marcas Grant at NFL.com shared about Young's matchup with the Bucs.
NFL.com on Bryce Young vs. Bucs defense
"Since returning from his exile in Week 8, Young has averaged nearly 13 points per contest. Yeah, that’s not great. But he’s also faced a few tough defenses. In Week 13, he gets a bit of a break. That’s because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming to town... Eight times this season, the Bucs have allowed a QB to finish in the top 12... an improving quarterback with a soft matchup is worthy of lineup consideration, no matter what the slate looks like."
Young's best statistical game in his NFL career came late last season against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Eve, when he posted a line of 23/36 for 312 yard, two touchdowns, no picks and a career-high 81.3 QBR.
That was the last time Young faced a soft defense, and he's clearly made some strides since then. It's entirely possible Young will blow away that previous high water mark when he takes the field tomorrow against Tampa. A clean breakout game from rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette would help him get there a lot.
