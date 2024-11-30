Travis Kelce had a weird take on Chiefs fan who fell from stands at Panthers' stadium
A lot of great stories came out of last week's thriller between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs. There was Jonathon Brooks' brief NFL debut, Bryce Young's incredible growth both on and off the field, and Kansas City's ongoing devil-magic to win close games, to name a few.
Right after it was over we got another one that's mostly slipped under the radar. When the Chiefs players were walking off the field there was almost a terrible accident when a kid wearing a Chiefs jersey was begging for autographs and leaned just a little too far over the railing and fell towards the ground. Thankfully Kansas City defensive tackle Tershawn Warton caught the child to save him from what might have been a serious injury.
Chiefs player saves young fan from fall
Hopefully the kid has a new favorite player on his favorite team.
That could have been the end of the story, but because everybody has to have a TAKE on literally everything that happens in the world, we were treated to a bad one on this - courtesy of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. For some reason Kelce thinks that the fan should sue the Panthers. Here's what he said about it on his podcast. (NSFW)
Travis Kelce says fan should sue Panthers
There is an inexplicable gap in the railing and ordinarily we're all for frivolous lawsuits intended to annoy billionaires we don't like, but we can't get on board with this one. You can't child-proof an entire NFL stadium and nobody is at fault here except the parents who apparently haven't taught this kid enough about how gravity works. If he's being serious it's an unfortunate take from Kelce. Likeable as Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are, this kind of thing is the reason why every Chiefs game is appointment viewing - because most fans so desperately want to see them lose.
And we'e on to Tampa.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young gets special recognition from PFF for Week 12 performance
ex-Panthers WRs dealt at trade deadline not thriving with new teams
Panthers predicted to pick top WR prospect in the 2025 NFL draft class
Bryce Young comments on rare address to Panthers after loss to Chiefs