Travis Kelce had a weird take on Chiefs fan who fell from stands at Panthers' stadium

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Travis Kelce says the child who fell out of the stands should SUE the #Panthers:



“Dude, he should f**king go to school with a neck brace on and sue the f**king Panthers. GET RICH QUICK, kid.”



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XG6VEguSva