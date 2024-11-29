Carolina Panthers urged to stay the course at quarterback for the rest of 2024
The Carolina Panthers have had a bit of a quarterback conundrum for much of the year. They've used both Andy Dalton and Bryce Young, though Young seems to have taken the job back and run with it. For the rest of the way, Young has the spot as long as he continues to earn it. They have been advised to just roll with Young no matter what.
Panthers asked to keep Bryce Young as the starter
For the last four games, Bryce Young has started and made steady progress. The coaching staff, primarily Dave Canales, has hesitated to name him the outright starter and remove the week-to-week decision-making. They've been advised to cement Young for the rest of the season.
Bleacher Report's scouting report wrote, "The Panthers passed on any opportunity to trade Young before the trade deadline. While Carolina may ultimately look to move the 2023 No. 1 overall pick in the offseason, Young has shown growth since reentering the starting lineup. 'He's not letting circumstances or certain plays affect him. He's just going out there and he's battling,' receiver Adam Thielen said, per Zach Roberts of SI.com. The Panthers need to find out exactly what they have in Young over the final six weeks. Regardless of any ups or downs from the young signal-caller, Carolina needs to keep journeyman Andy Dalton on the bench."
This was the one move they've been asked to make right now. They can't do much beyond the trade deadline, but they can make some personnel decisions to set themselves up for the future. That includes figuring out exactly what Young can do no matter if he's hot or not.
Young has played well, but he needs to stay on the field even if that changes. They do not learn anything from a second stint on the bench for Young, even if the first one worked wonders on his play.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young gets special recognition from PFF for Week 12 performance
ex-Panthers WRs dealt at trade deadline not thriving with new teams
Panthers predicted to pick top WR prospect in the 2025 NFL draft class
Bryce Young comments on rare address to Panthers after loss to Chiefs