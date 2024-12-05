Panthers reporter informs Robert Hunt he looks like Druski, Robert Hunt disagrees
Everybody looks like somebody famous. Even NFL players can't escape being compared to them in the looks department, apparently. Carolina Panthers right guard Robert Hunt is no exception. Even though he's a rich and relatively famous athlete, he has earned a comparison to Druski, who is far more famous for reasons we're not entirely aware of.
Hunt is not feeling that paricular comp, though. Here's how he reacted when one Panthers beat reporter informed him that the streets are saying he looks like Druski.
Robert Hunt comments on Druski comp
As for his work on the field, Hunt has been Carolina's best offensive player for most of this season, but Bryce Young's recent rise may challenge him for that title before the year is over. Heading into Week 14, Hunt ranks second among all interior offensive linemen in ESPN's run block win rate.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Mina Kimes seems ‘dream scenario’ playing out for the Panthers
Jonathon Brooks comments on Chuba Hubbard’s overtime fumble
What the NFL said about bungled Adam Thielen touchdown replay
NFL scout urges Panthers to play former first-round draft pick more