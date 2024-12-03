NFL scout urges Carolina Panthers to play former first-round draft pick more
The Carolina Panthers' defense has been ravaged by injuries, but it hasn't led to an abundance of playing time for some players. Caleb Farley, a former first-round pick, hasn't gotten a lot of playing time since making it to the roster. One NFL scout believes that's something that needs to change down the home stretch of the season.
Carolina Panthers urged to play Caleb Farley more
With a potential mass exodus in the secondary via free agency, the back line of the defense will have to be addressed in the offseason. It behooves the Panthers to find out if Caleb Farley can be part of that moving forward.
Matt Holder of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department said, "While the Panthers have been playing better recently, they're still looking toward the future for the rest of the campaign. The front office recently added Farley to the roster, but he hasn't seen the field much and that should change so the club gets an opportunity to see if the 26-year-old can be part of the long-term plan."
The Panthers have Jaycee Horn and will likely not let him go, with a possible extension in mind. Dane Jackson and Chau Smith-Wade are the only players among the regular contributors who are in the secondary and are under contract beyond this season.
There will need to be an influx of talent, and it was once believed that Farley had enough talent to justify the Tennessee Titans taking him in the first round of the 2021 draft. The Panthers ought to see if they can tap into that in the next four games.
