What Panthers rookie Jonathan Brooks said about Chuba Hubbard’s OT fumble
For the first time all season, Jonathon Brooks was involved in the offense for the Carolina Panthers. He split time with Chuba Hubbard, but he actually made plays unlike in his NFL debut last week. He was, however, on the sideline for the most important play: a Hubbard fumble in overtime. Here's what the rookie RB had to say after the game.
Jonathon Brooks consoles Chuba Hubbard after game-altering fumble
Jonathon Brooks could only watch as the ball was ferociously ripped from Chuba Hubbard's hands, a play that ended what would have likely been the Panthers' game-winning drive. "I just told him I'm here for him. I don't want to do too much, I just want him to know I'm here for him," Brooks said. "I'm basically just like his little [brother]. He's took me under his wing, taught me a lot of stuff on and off the field." He also said that Hubbard is "tough" and knows the team will learn from this loss.
Hubbard was the last one sitting on the bench after the fumble, which was recovered by Tampa Bay right outside the red zone. The Panthers were in field goal range for Eddy Pineiro, who had missed two kicks that game already. After a long run by Rachaad White, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walked it off with a 30-yard field goal.
A win would've moved the Panthers to two games from first place. Instead, they're three games back and in last place in the NFC South heading into Week 14.