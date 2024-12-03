What the NFL said about their bungled Adam Thielen touchdown replay
Adam Thielen received a pass from Bryce Young late in the first half. The Carolina Panthers wide receiver bobbled it, secured it, and fell to the ground in bounds. He seemed, on replay, to have possession with a knee and then an elbow touching in bounds. The call was ruled incomplete, and the replay somehow didn't overturn it. The NFL addressed the ruling after the game.
NFL explains controversial Adam Thielen ruling
According to reporter Mike Kaye, the NFL's Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth said, "The ruling on the field was incomplete and the officials were giving the bobble signal. We purposely stopped the game... There was an initial bobble. He then did get control which is the first part of the catch process. He did get a knee inbounds and as he is going to the ground, the third act would be surviving the ground... There was no shot showing that he maintained possession throughout... As he is rolling over, you can see at least one hand come off the ball.." With a ruling of incomplete, they didn't have enough to overturn.
Adam Thielen also spoke on the ruling after the game, saying it was explained to him but that he maintained a firm grip on the ball with his left hand. He acknowledged his right hand moving, but the ball didn't move, so he felt it should have been a catch. Ultimately, the NFL disagreed and the Panthers had to settle for a field goal.
