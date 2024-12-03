Mina Kimes sees ‘dream scenario’ playing out for Panthers in coming offseason
When is the last time you saw the words "Carolina Panthers" and "dream scenario" in a sentence that didn't involve playoff clinching scenarios for a team that was fortunate enough to have Carolina on their schedule? It's been awhile.
ESPN's Mina Kimes believes that Bryce Young's recent play has made this offseason one that Panthers fans have dreamed of for quite awhile.
Her point is twofold.
Firstly, the Panthers are in dire need of a defensive talent infusion. If it weren't for Chase McLaughlin's game winning kick, Bucky Irving and Rachaad White would still be chewing up the Bank of America Stadium turf. Tampa Bay's rushing attack decimated Carolina's front seven, continuing a consistent theme that has marred Dave Canales' maiden season as a head coach.
Recent stingy performances against the moribund offenses that the Saints and Giants trotted out threw people off the scent, but don't get it twisted: Carolina needs to attack their defensive deficiencies with everything they have this offseason.
Secondly, Kimes points to the improved play of Bryce Young. The kid is ballin'.
In the last two weeks, Young had gone blow-for-blow with both Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes in his attempts to lead Carolina to victories. Carolina's unquestionable QB1 has transformed into a deadly accurate pocket passer who also impacts the game with his mobility and creativity.
The quarterback that is currently under center is nowhere near the same one that got beat up by New Orleans and Los Angeles in the first two weeks of the season, and Carolina is set up to build a long-term winner in 2025 and beyond because of it.
