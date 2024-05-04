Panthers Shake Things Up in the Front Office
Scouting department and front office changes aren't unusual at this time of year. Typically, scouts, executives, and other key front office members make their move to new jobs at the conclusion of that year's draft, even in years where an organization hires a new GM and head coach, as the Carolina Panthers did this winter.
Earlier this week, Joe Person of The Athletic reported that Director of Pro Scouting Rob Hanrahan and Assistant Director of Pro Scouting Tyler Ramsey were relieved of their duties. Saturday afternoon, more front office shakeup occurred as the team parted ways with area scout Michael Coe and personnel executive Jeff Morrow retired, per Person and Neil Stratton of Inside the League.
Hanrahan has been with the Panthers for the past seven years, while Ramsey was added by Scott Fitterer back in 2021. Coe has spent the least amount of time in the Carolinas, arriving in 2022. Morrow was the longest tenured of the bunch, having been with the Panthers since 1998.
