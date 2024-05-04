Trade Candidates? Examining the Situations of Three Panthers
With free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft now behind us, the picture is starting to become more clear as to what Dan Morgan and Dave Canales want this team to look like this fall. However, some of the recent additions have put a few Panthers in an uncomfortable spot.
Here are the three players that Carolina could look to trade or move on from.
RB Miles Sanders
By drafting Jonathon Brooks in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, it sends signals that Carolina wants more production out of that room. Chuba Hubbard did okay filling in as the starter last year, but the bigger concern is whether or not Miles Sanders can return to form after an extremely disappointing 2023 campaign.
Trades for running backs don't happen that often, and especially when said player is coming off the worst year of his career. There might be a few teams out there that could have interest, but I'd expect Carolina to hold onto Sanders for at least the 2024 season and make a decision on the final two years of his contract at season's end. Brooks is working his way back from an ACL injury and although the Panthers feel good about his return to play, you'd like to ease him back into things and carve out a specific role for him.
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
The former second round pick hasn't panned out in Carolina, at least to this point. Now, he's had a lot of things not go his way with coaching changes, different schemes, and some minor injuries. But when 88 has been on the field and provided opportunities, he hasn't flashed the potential of being a reliable target. He's caught just 64 passes for 767 yards and one touchdown in three seasons, reeling in 58.2% of passes thrown in his direction. Trade interest won't be high, but someone may be willing to throw Carolina a future day three pick to take a flier on the big, long receiver. If he sticks in Carolina, he'll be buried pretty far down on the depth chart, I would imagine.
TE Ian Thomas
Dan Morgan and Dave Canales appear to be very high on Tommy Tremble and with the selection of Ja'Tavion Sanders in last week's draft, Ian Thomas could be on his way out. He's viewed among the best blocking tight ends in the league, but doesn't offer much from a pass-catching perspective. Whether it's a trade or an outright release, Thomas, in my opinion, has the highest chance of the three listed to not be with Carolina in 2024.
