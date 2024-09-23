Watch: Carolina Panthers went wild in the locker room for Dave Canales after first win of the season
Sunday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders was a vindicating one for a lot of people on the Carolina Panthers. Andy Dalton performed at an outstanding level, even if he just seems to have the Raiders' number. Diontae Johnson broke out with a career-high 122 receiving yards, Chuba Hubbard went off for another 114 on the ground, and Carolina's offensive line balled out in general.
Most of all it was a vindication of rookie head coach Dave Canales and rookie general manager Dan Morgan, whose offseason work finally bore some good results. Morgan deserves a lot of credit for improving this roster where he was able to this offseason. You can also tell that the team he put together believes in Canales the way they responded to him after the game. Watch.
Panthers go wild for Dave Canales
Now all they have to do is do it all over again, and against a much tougher team. Next week they will host the Cinncinati Bengals, and even though they're the home team they're considered underdogs by almost a touchdown.
