Grading Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's full 2025 season

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's third season in the NFL is complete. Following a surprise playoff berth and an inspiring losing effort, the Panthers now enter the offseason with some questions at key positions.

Quarterback isn't one of them. The signal-caller enjoyed his best year to date, and it was encouraging enough that the Panthers are picking up his fifth-year option and even discussing an extension. This is largely a result of his 2025 performance.

How good was he?

Bryce Young QB grade for 2025 Carolina Panthers season

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Here are Bryce Young's full stats for the 2025 season:

3,011 passing yards

63.6 completion percentage

23 touchdowns

11 interceptions

87.8 RTG

47.7 QBR

216 rushing yards

2 rushing TDs

2 lost fumbles

In the postseason, he was 21/40 for 264 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception, 24 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 71.3 RTG, and 74.3 QBR. For reference, QBR goes up to 99.9, while RTG goes up to 158.3.

The Panthers jumped from five wins to eight in 2025 with Young. He missed one start due to injury, so Young was 8-8 as a starter after going 4-8 last season. In his rookie season, he was 2-14, so he has displayed steady improvement.

Young had some incredible highs:

3 TDs vs. Rams

Playoff breakout

Franchise-record passing vs. Falcons

W on the road over Green Bay

3 TDs vs. Cowboys

Six game-winning drives

He also had some lows:

2-INT debut vs. Jaguars

2 turnovers in 1Q vs. Cardinals

Swept by Saints, ugly showing in first loss

54 passing yards on 24 attempts vs. Seahawks

Only 4 games over 200 yards passing

Only 7 games without an INT

That's where the trouble lies with Young now. The highs are very high, but the lows are pretty low, too. The true talent of Young is in the middle, but he and the Panthers have to figure out how to hover there as opposed to being so volatile week after week.

Part of that is on the offense and the game plan. Young's lack of 200-yard passing days sometimes spoke to a struggle, but other times it spoke to the game plan being so run-heavy.

Sometimes, the Panthers won because of Young. Other times, he was along for the ride. No QB can be perfect every week, but the consistency must improve in the future.

Young is really right in between a C+ grade and a B- grade. C+ feels too harsh and as if it's not accurately assessing the problems with the 2025 offense, but B- feels too kind, as if it's not a negative that he barely cracked 3,000 yards and had double-digit turnovers.

But because of his clutch prowess, the division title in year two of a full organizational overhaul, and an 8-8 record after two and four wins by Young, we're going with the B- grade.

