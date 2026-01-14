Grading Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's full 2025 season
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's third season in the NFL is complete. Following a surprise playoff berth and an inspiring losing effort, the Panthers now enter the offseason with some questions at key positions.
Quarterback isn't one of them. The signal-caller enjoyed his best year to date, and it was encouraging enough that the Panthers are picking up his fifth-year option and even discussing an extension. This is largely a result of his 2025 performance.
How good was he?
Bryce Young QB grade for 2025 Carolina Panthers season
Here are Bryce Young's full stats for the 2025 season:
- 3,011 passing yards
- 63.6 completion percentage
- 23 touchdowns
- 11 interceptions
- 87.8 RTG
- 47.7 QBR
- 216 rushing yards
- 2 rushing TDs
- 2 lost fumbles
In the postseason, he was 21/40 for 264 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception, 24 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 71.3 RTG, and 74.3 QBR. For reference, QBR goes up to 99.9, while RTG goes up to 158.3.
The Panthers jumped from five wins to eight in 2025 with Young. He missed one start due to injury, so Young was 8-8 as a starter after going 4-8 last season. In his rookie season, he was 2-14, so he has displayed steady improvement.
Young had some incredible highs:
- 3 TDs vs. Rams
- Playoff breakout
- Franchise-record passing vs. Falcons
- W on the road over Green Bay
- 3 TDs vs. Cowboys
- Six game-winning drives
He also had some lows:
- 2-INT debut vs. Jaguars
- 2 turnovers in 1Q vs. Cardinals
- Swept by Saints, ugly showing in first loss
- 54 passing yards on 24 attempts vs. Seahawks
- Only 4 games over 200 yards passing
- Only 7 games without an INT
That's where the trouble lies with Young now. The highs are very high, but the lows are pretty low, too. The true talent of Young is in the middle, but he and the Panthers have to figure out how to hover there as opposed to being so volatile week after week.
Part of that is on the offense and the game plan. Young's lack of 200-yard passing days sometimes spoke to a struggle, but other times it spoke to the game plan being so run-heavy.
Sometimes, the Panthers won because of Young. Other times, he was along for the ride. No QB can be perfect every week, but the consistency must improve in the future.
Young is really right in between a C+ grade and a B- grade. C+ feels too harsh and as if it's not accurately assessing the problems with the 2025 offense, but B- feels too kind, as if it's not a negative that he barely cracked 3,000 yards and had double-digit turnovers.
But because of his clutch prowess, the division title in year two of a full organizational overhaul, and an 8-8 record after two and four wins by Young, we're going with the B- grade.
