Andy Dalton delivers, Chuba Hubbard shows out in possible turning point of Panthers' season
The Carolina Panthers are going to be one of the biggest talking points this NFL Sunday and for once, it's not a negative narrative. They dominated the Las Vegas Raiders from start to finish, 36-22, collecting the first win of Dave Canales' career.
Here are a few immediate thoughts from today's action.
Bryce Young's days in Carolina feel numbered
While Dave Canales and the Panthers' brass still believe in Bryce Young long-term, I'm not sure you can turn back to him at any point this season. Now, yes, it is just one game, but the offense just operates so much smoother with Andy Dalton leading the unit. He's going to give this team a chance every week. If Dalton does indeed continue as the starter for the remainder of the year, I don't see how the organization enters 2025 with Young still on their roster. Sometimes you just have to admit you were wrong and make the best decision for the franchise in the short term and the future. Trading Young may be what's best for both parties.
Chuba Hubbard is clearly RB1
While the overwhelming majority of the media pegged Hubbard to be the lead back for the Panthers in 2024, I didn't want to write Miles Sanders completely off. He's been highly productive in this league before, especially when he was in a competent offense. I do believe he'll have an important role on this team, but Chuba Hubbard has cemented himself as RB1. He's starting to show some of the same stuff we saw on tape from his Oklahoma State days - making plays in the passing game as well as when he's handed the rock. He finished the day with 114 yards rushing and 55 receiving.
A chance to compete for a spot in the postseason?
I'm not ready to peg this group as a playoff team after one game. I mean, who would? However, there is absolutely a path for them. The NFC South may be improved, but it's still one of the weaker divisions in the NFL. Not only did the Panthers find some confidence with today's win, but they found an offensive identity which is something this team has lacked since Steve Wilks' run as the interim head coach. They're going to spread things out, let Dalton get the ball to his playmakers, and have a physical approach in the ground game. Plus, when you have a quarterback who is confident in the huddle, it makes a world of difference.
