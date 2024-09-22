What the Panthers told the 4 NFL teams that called about a Bryce Young trade
When it comes to potential quarterback trades around the NFL, you have to take every report with a grain of salt no matter which side of the story it lands on. Right now there's a veritable storm of news regarding the Carolina Panthers and their quarterback, Bryce Young and a good bit of it is in conflict.
Only yesterday Dianna Russini at The Athletic reported the Panthers and Bryce Young were definitively over, no matter what the team might say publicly. However, since then there's been multiple reports refuting that idea - including a fresh one from Jay Glazer at Fox Sports. He says of the four NFL teams who called about Young this week, they all got an emphatic rejection.
Jay Glazer on what Panthers told NFL teams calling about Bryce Young
As for which four teams called, it could be any of the other 31 around the league, but ESPN's Dan Graziano reported a couple days ago that the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets could all be suitors, which could potentially match Glazer's four callers.
However they really feel about him, the trade speculation isn't going to die down until the Panthers either put Young back on the field or they trade him.
