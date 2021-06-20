53-Man Roster Projection: RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile

RB Christian McCaffrey

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 205 lbs

College: Stanford

NFL Stats: 682 carries, 3,145 yards, 29 TDs | 320 rec, 2,672 yards, 16 TDs

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

When healthy, Christian McCaffrey is one of the best offensive weapons in the game. He has the ability to hurt a defense in so many ways and his versatility will help guys out like Robby Anderson and DJ Moore at receiver. If McCaffrey is healthy for at least 90% of the season, the Panthers should have one of the most dynamic offenses in the entire league.

It will also be exciting to see how offensive coordinator Joe Brady handles McCaffrey's workload. Last year, he only had three games with him and although it was a small sample size, Brady did not shy away from giving him the ball whatsoever. As talented as McCaffrey is, the one thing the Panthers don't want to do is overload him to the point his body can no longer take the beating. The coaching staff needs to be wise with his usage and ensure that he will have a long career - something very few running backs in the league have.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

I don't think I need to explain my reasoning here. As long as McCaffrey is still able to play the game of football, he'll never have to worry about being left off the active roster.

