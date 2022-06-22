Four Free Agents the Panthers Should Consider Signing

Between now and the start of training camp next month, the Carolina Panthers will make some tweaks to its roster to get the best possible 90 guys in Spartanburg.

With wide receiver, linebacker, and defensive end being spots that the Panthers could use some help at, here are four free agents that Carolina should consider signing.

WR Will Fuller

Is Robbie Anderson actually going to play in 2022? If so, is he going to return to the level of production that he posted in 2020 or have a repeat of what he put on display last year? With all the questions surrounding Anderson and the development of Terrace Marshall, it wouldn't hurt to add another vet to this room.

Fuller has been plagued with injuries all throughout his NFL career, but when he is on the field he can be very productive. I doubt the Panthers bring in someone of Fuller's caliber, but if Robbie Anderson has a change of heart and does decide to call it a career, Fuller may not be a bad replacement option.

DE Carlos Dunlap

The Panthers have actually met with Dunlap although head coach Matt Rhule said that a deal was not imminent. At the age of 33, Dunlap remains ultra-productive and would help fill the void left behind by Haason Reddick from a pass-rushing standpoint. I know Phil Snow has confidence in Marquis Haynes Sr. and Yetur Gross-Matos, but adding Dunlap would be a big boost to the front seven.

DE Benson Mayowa

Scott Fitterer knows this guy pretty well, too. The Seattle Seahawks signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho in 2013 but only played two games with the team in his rookie season. He then spent time with the Raiders, Cowboys, and Cardinals before returning to the Pacific Northwest in 2020. Mayowa may not offer the same threat as Dunlap, but he's been a very consistent player throughout his career. He'll give you roughly 25-30 tackles and 6-7 sacks per season.

LB Joe Schobert

The Steelers signed Schobert to a massive five-year, $53.8 million deal which they would eventually be terminated this offseason. Right now, the Panthers only have one true MIKE linebacker, Damien Wilson. Matt Rhule says he's all about competition at every position and that they will always look for ways to improve. Schobert may not be worth $53 million, but he'd be worth bringing in at the right number. A tackling machine that averages 110.2 tackles per season.

