Jason Hewitt's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 1.0

Round 1, Pick 7: LB/S Isaiah Simmons (Clemson)

The Panthers should luck out and get a steal here. The New York Giants have been the prime candidate to draft Simmons as of late. However, based on their current and former Panthers GM Dave Gettleman's history, I wouldn't be surprised if they chose the safe route and drafted an offensive lineman with their No. 4 overall pick. With his versatility and elite level of athleticism, Simmons is easily the best defensive player in this year's draft. Be ready for the Panthers to bet the house on this man. If he's gone, CB Jeff Okudah wouldn't be a bad consolation.

Round 2, Pick 38: DT Ross Blacklock (TCU)

Stopping the run was a major problem for the Panthers last year. With Gerald McCoy also gone, it is essential for this team to go after a quality defensive tackle. The Horned Frog has a massive 6'5 305 lbs, which is a frame that is perfect for shedding blocks and plugging interior gaps. He will live in the backfield in the coming years if he develops as he should.

Round 3, Pick 69: CB Cameron Dantzler (Mississippi State)

Dantzler would be a very good fit for a struggling Panthers secondary. The junior corner had 40 tackles and two interceptions in one of the best conferences in America. He is a shining prospect who had to cover the likes of Jerry Jeudy and Justin Jefferson this past season. Don't sleep on him. He will be a great addition to the back end.

Round 4, Pick 113: OL Damien Lewis (LSU)

The offensive line should be a huge focus in this round, and 6'2, 327-pound offensive guard Damien Lewis would be a very intriguing addition. With offensive coordinator Joe Brady calling the plays, it would be smart to draft a quality lineman who is already familiar with his scheme from LSU.

Round 5, Pick 148: OL Trey Adams (Washington)

Why not go back to back? With the Panthers gaining a new potential franchise quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater and giving Christian McCaffrey a massive extension, it's key that the offensive line is prioritized. Even though the offensive tackle has a concerning medical history, Trey Adams has a massive 6'8, 318-pound frame that is too good to pass up in the fitth round.

Round 6, Pick 184: EDGE Jonathan Garvin (Miami)

With Bruce Irvin being gone, second-year Brian Burns will need somebody to complement his playing style on the other side of the defensive line. Jonathan Garvin would be the perfect guy in one of the later rounds to fill that role. He had 10.5 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in his last two seasons as a Hurricane.

Round 7, Pick 221: K Rodrigo Blankenship (Georgia)

Drafting a kicker may not be in the mind of many draft analysts, but hear me out. The Panthers have Joey Slye on the roster, but he doesn't seem like a long term option. Blankenship has arguably been the best kicker in college football for years, and he could potentially win many games for Carolina in the future.

