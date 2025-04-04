Carolina Panthers fans would be livid with this NFL draft scenario
The Carolina Panthers are actually not as far away from contention as you would think. Well, at least in terms of pushing for the NFC South crown.
The Panthers went just 5-12 in 2024, but they showed some very positive signs down the stretch, enough to make fans think they may have a real shot of winning the division in 2025.
In order to do that, though, Carolina will need to have a very impressive NFL Draft, and with the Panthers selecting eighth overall later this month, they will have plenty of options at their disposal.
But what would be the worst-case scenario that would agitate the fan base beyond belief? Brian Beversluis of Cat Scratch Reader has identified what he feels the absolute worst pick would be for Carolina in a few weeks.
"...but if they actually did take OT Armand Membou, that would likely cause fans to be very unhappy," Beversluis wrote. "Don’t get me wrong, I understand prioritizing the offensive line and taking the next starting tackle as Taylor Moton nears retirement WOULD make some sense. Carolina just has so many other needs that taking a guy who is likely going to be depth for 1-2 years would make fans sigh."
Going with an offensive lineman is never flashy, and while the Panthers could certainly use some help in the trenches, their offensive line wasn't so terrible in 2024 that it requires immediate first-round attention.
That's especially considering that Carolina just finished with the worst defense in NFL history, and it obviously needs to add some more weapons for quarterback Bryce Young.
The Panthers seem to be leaning toward taking a defensive player at No. 8, so it would definitely be surprising—and disappointing—to see them draft an offensive lineman on Day 1.
