All Panthers

Panthers receive stern NFL Draft warning amid swirling rumors

The Carolina Panthers have been hit with a rather strong warning heading into the NFL Draft.

Matthew Schmidt

Feb 1, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales speaks to the media as general manager Dan Morgan looks on during the introductory press conference at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales speaks to the media as general manager Dan Morgan looks on during the introductory press conference at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers own the eighth overall pick in the NFL Draft, and with the team having various needs across the board, mock drafts have them going in numerous different directions.

That being said, with the Panthers laying claim to the worst defense in league history this past season, many feel that Carolina will lean toward defense with its first-round pick, and Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Jalon Walker has already been linked to the squad.

However, Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team thinks that would be a mistake and has warned the Panthers against "forcing" a pass rusher on Day 1 of the draft.

"The edge class has many high-end, intriguing athletes who are not dominant," Valentino wrote. "Even [Abdul] Carter has ironclad elite film but not ideal measurements. Guys like Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., and Mike Green have some tremendous strengths but enough concerns to make it feel like picking them at No. 8 would be a reach. Carolina should keep an open mind."

The Panthers have some other very obvious needs, such as requiring help in their secondary and another significant weapon for quarterback Bryce Young, who is thin on reliable pass-catchers at his disposal.

Still, with Carolina having posted just 32 sacks in 2024, but the Panthers may feel obligated to select a pass rusher, which absolutely could throw a wrench into things if they push the need too much.

There is also a chance that wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan could be available at No. 8, and that could actually represent a safer pick for Carolina.

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker.
Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Wild trade proposal sends another No. 1 overall pick to Panthers

Carolina Panthers predicted to land another big upgrade at safety

Panthers could draft next Micah Parsons, and it’s not Abdul Carter

ESPN: Panthers 1 of 4 NFL teams most interested in top-10 EDGE

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and some college. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.Net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News