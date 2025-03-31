Panthers receive stern NFL Draft warning amid swirling rumors
The Carolina Panthers own the eighth overall pick in the NFL Draft, and with the team having various needs across the board, mock drafts have them going in numerous different directions.
That being said, with the Panthers laying claim to the worst defense in league history this past season, many feel that Carolina will lean toward defense with its first-round pick, and Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Jalon Walker has already been linked to the squad.
However, Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team thinks that would be a mistake and has warned the Panthers against "forcing" a pass rusher on Day 1 of the draft.
"The edge class has many high-end, intriguing athletes who are not dominant," Valentino wrote. "Even [Abdul] Carter has ironclad elite film but not ideal measurements. Guys like Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., and Mike Green have some tremendous strengths but enough concerns to make it feel like picking them at No. 8 would be a reach. Carolina should keep an open mind."
The Panthers have some other very obvious needs, such as requiring help in their secondary and another significant weapon for quarterback Bryce Young, who is thin on reliable pass-catchers at his disposal.
Still, with Carolina having posted just 32 sacks in 2024, but the Panthers may feel obligated to select a pass rusher, which absolutely could throw a wrench into things if they push the need too much.
There is also a chance that wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan could be available at No. 8, and that could actually represent a safer pick for Carolina.
