Carolina Panthers make yet another RB move in busy offseason
Last month, the Carolina Panthers surprisingly signed running back Rico Dowdle to a one-year deal, giving them an impressive two-pronged backfield attack that also includes Chuba Hubbard.
Well, the Panthers have made yet another move at the halfback position, opting to re-sign Raheem Blackshear to a one-year pact, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Blackshear went undrafted back in 2022 and initially landed with the Buffalo Bills, but didn't last very long before signing with Carolina in September of that year.
The Virginia Tech product has had a very limited role with the Panthers, as he has yet to rush for 100 yards in any one individual season. He carried the ball 23 times for 77 yards and three touchdowns during his rookie campaign and followed that up with 46 yards on 14 attempts in 2023.
This past year, Blackshear toted the rock 15 times for 80 yards. The 2024 season also represented the first time he went without a catch.
Given that Carolina added Dowdle, Blackshear's role will surely be very scarce with Carolina once again in 2025, as he will merely serve as a depth piece to guard against injury. With Jonathon Brooks set to miss all of next season, Blackshear will probably be the Panthers' No. 3 back.
Of course, Carolina may also opt to draft another running back later this month, which would further marginalize Blackshear's niche with the club.
The 25-year-old actually began his collegiate career at Rutgers in 2017, but transferred to Virginia Tech in 2020. He accumulated 1,932 yards and 14 touchdowns throughout his NCAA tenure.
