Panthers could make blockbuster trade for Packers' two-time Pro Bowl DB
The Carolina Panthers have spent a ton on their defense already, but they're probably not done. The free agent market may be exhausted, but trade candidates are out there, and the draft remains a top place to get defensive talent. The former, however, could be done at any time.
The Panthers have been linked to star defensive trade candidates before, and that's the case once again with Green Bay Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander. The two-time Pro Bowler might be available, with GM Brian Gutekunst saying he'll have a decision made on Alexander by draft night.
Is a trade to the Panthers possible? How about a signing after a potential release to save cap space? Last Word on Sports' David Latham certainly believes so. He argues that the Panthers are one of the top destinations should the Packers move on from the talented cornerback.
"The Carolina Panthers did what they could to fix a terrible defense, but there is still work to be done. Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn proved he could be a valuable part of the defense when healthy last year and Michael Jackson was one of the few bright spots on the unit last year," Latham said. "However, there are enough question marks around both players to justify signing Jaire Alexander after his Packers release. While the veteran comes with his own set of worries, his presence will increase the odds of Carolina having at least one or two reliable cornerbacks on the field for all 17 games."
Does this addition make sense for the Panthers? Only sort of. Alexander would be an upgrade to the secondary, that much is true. However, he plays the wrong position. After extended Jaycee Horn and re-signing Mike Jackson, the cornerback room is solid enough. If Alexander were a safety, this would be a no-brainer.
Of course, teams can and often do use more than three cornerbacks at a time. However, Alexander, Horn, and Jackson would be a bit of overkill with the safety room, edge rushing department, and linebacker corps still needing some help.
