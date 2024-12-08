All Panthers

Carolina Panthers inactives: Jadeveon Clowney among seven ruled out for battle with Eagles

The full list of players who won't play in today's game between the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Schuyler Callihan

In an hour and a half, the Carolina Panthers will look to make a big-time statement against the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2).

A few moments ago, both teams revealed their full list of inactives for this afternoon's matchup.

Carolina Panthers

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

WR Jalen Coker

S Jammie Robinson

CB Shemar Bartholomew

CB Akayleb Evans

CB Caleb Farley

OL Jarrett Kingston

The Panthers had a feeling they would be without the services of rookie wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad), who went from being a full participant to limited to a DNP this week in practice. His production will be missed, but fortunately for Bryce Young, he will have rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, who was limited for much of the week nursing that neck injury that he sustained against Kansas City a couple of weeks ago.

Defensively, the Panthers received a mixed bag of news as linebackers Josey Jewell (hamstring) and D.J. Wonnum (knee) were both cleared and will play. However, Jadeveon Clowney (knee) did not travel with the team.

Philadelphia Eagles

QB Tanner McKee

WR Britain Covey

S Sydney Brown

S Reed Blankenship

OL Nick Gates

OL Darian Kinnard

OL Trevor Keegan

The Eagles come into this one in pretty good shape health-wise. They will, however, be without a pair of starters as safety Reed Blankenship is on the shelf with a concussion, and tight end Dallas Goedert was placed on injured reserve on Saturday with a knee injury.

The Panthers and Eagles are set to kick things off at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

