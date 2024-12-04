Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: NFL experts predict Week 14 matchup
The Carolina Panthers have shown real progress and come achingly close to upsetting the last two opponents on their schedule. This week they're up against a different kind of challenge, though. While the Kansas City Chiefs are still on pace for the number one seed in the AFC, they've survived a lot of close games and their record suggests they're much better than thye actually are.
Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were extremely fortunate to escape Charlotte with a win on Sunday, which wouldn't have been possible without a stolen touchdown by the officials, multiple missed field goals from the most-accurate kicker in NFL history and some serious Surrender Ball on fourth down by head coach Dave Canales.
Now the Panthers will will visit the 10-2 Philadelphia Eagles, who have won eight straight games and feature a top-10 offense plus a top-five scoring defense this year. Here's a review of who the experts are picking this week.
Panthers-Eagles Week 14 picks
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Eagles 38, Panthers 14
"The Eagles are the top rushing offense in the NFL with feature back Saquon Barkley on a single-season record pace. The Panthers got worse as the league's absolute worst run defense last week. Nothing needs to give here, and the Panthers will also have trouble with Jalen Hurts by air and by ground on the road. Bryce Young has played well of late but runs into a buzzsaw defense in Philly."
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Eagles 31, Panthers 19
"The Panthers have covered as underdogs in four straight games, and they have lost those games by a combined eight points. Philadelphia has just three turnovers in an eight-game winning streak. The Eagles are playing at a high level, and Saquon Barkley, who has six 100-yard games through that streak, is in the MVP conversation. The Panthers are 2-0 ATS as a double-digit underdog. "
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Eagles 32, Panthers 16
"Bryce Young has been much better the past two games, but this is a big challenge on the road against the Eagles defense. He has to hope the Eagles are flat after the big win over the Ravens last week. They won't be. They are rolling and will make life tough on Young."
Jeremy Cluff, The Arizona Republic: Eagles 30, Panthers 16
"The Eagles are the biggest favorite of the week and for good reason. This team is rolling (eight straight wins). Jalen Hurts and company will make it nine straight after this game."
Ben Rolfe, Pro Football Network: Eagles 30, Panthers 17
"In terms of the total, the Eagles have scored 28 or more points five times in the last seven and 24+ points in all of those games. The Panthers have allowed 56 points in the last two weeks and scored 50 of their own. The Eagles should stifle the Panthers’ offense, but they could score 30+ all on their own this week. I don’t love the total at 45.5, but bringing it down below 40 as part of a teaser is interesting."
Our Panthers-Eagles pick
It's been a nice run these last four weeks seeing the Panthers beat the spread each game, if not their opponents. However, we're expecting that streak to come to an end. Despite Carolina's progress over the last month they haven't played anyone as good as Philadelphia this season and are about to get a rude reminder of just how far their roster is from competing with a real Super Bowl club. Most of all, the Eagles have the NFL's top rushing offense this season, while the Panthers have the league's worst rushing defense. Expect an absurd line from Saquon Barkley and a totally lopsided final score. Eagles 40, Panthers 20.
