Panthers predicted to replace Shaq Thompson with Eagles' rising stud
Shaq Thompson has had a rough go with injuries of late. That and his somewhat lucrative contract does not bode well for his future with the Carolina Panthers. As the Panthers look to rebuild the NFL's worst scoring defense, they may look elsewhere. One NFL insider believes they'll take a look at one of the Philadelphia Eagles' rising defensive studs.
Panthers pegged to grab Zack Baun from Eagles
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder pointed out that Shaq Thompson is an impending free agent and turns 31 after the season ends. With a torn Achilles in 2024, his time in Carolina, the only team he's ever played for, might be coming to an end.
"Meanwhile, Zack Baun is having a career year in Philadelphia with a personal-best 105 total tackles through 11 games, 75 more than he's ever had," Holder said via Bleacher Report. "Also, the 27-year-old who turns 28 next month has surrendered a 79.8 passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus, and will likely be one of the top backers on the open market."
Baun has quickly become a huge part of a stellar Eagles' defense, but he is expected to hit the open market and have plenty of suitors. The Panthers might be one of them, and they'll get a good look at him this Sunday when the Panthers visit Philadelphia.
After 2024, the Panthers will presumably devote a lot of resources to building up a defense that has been woefully bad this year. That starts up front, and it might start at inside linebacker with Baun taking over for Thompson.
