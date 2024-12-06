Jaycee Horn’s comments strongly suggest he’ll sign with Panthers long term
Jaycee Horn has played himself into a nice pay day.
The unequivocal number one outside cornerback for the Carolina Panthers has yet to miss a game in 2024 while putting together an impressive statistical resume with the film to boot. Horn has been everything that he was billed to be in the 2021 NFL Draft season, shutting down opposing WR1s as the lock down perimeter defender that Carolina drafted him to be.
The Panthers have a choice to make this offseason regarding Horn. Carolina can either ink their CB1 to a brand new contract this spring, or exercise his fifth-year option and give him one more year to prove his worth before extending him long-term.
Regardless of what happens come February, Jaycee Horn has made it clear: He wants to be a Carolina Panther for the foreseeable future.
In a recent interview with Charlotte Sports Live, Horn laid out the vision for the next couple years of football in the Carolinas - a vision that he sees himself at the center of. "I definitely want to be here. Definitely want to be here. It's close to home. My family can come up here any time. I just want to be here because this is where I was drafted and I want to see this program turn it around."
Horn continued: "I want to be here for the glory days just like I was here for the bad ones. I definitely want to be here and be a Panther for life. I'll just keep putting it (my skill) on tape and let the chips play."
Horn has yet to make the playoffs as member of the Panthers. The team's last appearance in the dance was following the 2017 season when Carolina lost in the Superdome to the New Orleans Saints. He was pressed further on the idea of "the glory days," that he referred to, and spoke about his dreams for the franchise that he calls home.
"Super Bowl. Super Bowl. You know, winning the division back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back years. Domination. I think we're getting the pieces to put it together slowly but surely. But like you said, I hope I'm here to see this thing turn around."
That's a future I'm willing to sign up for.
