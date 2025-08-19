Dave Canales addresses fight at Panthers practice that included multiple key players
The Carolina Panthers' latest practice got a little heated.
According to Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer, a scuffle broke out after one play and it involved key players such as cornerback Jaycee Horn, left tackle Ikem Ekwonu and safety Tre'Von Moehrig.
While coaches typically don't want to see players fighting, Zietlow noted that head coach Dave Canales was "smililng from afar" and Zietlow added that the "practice needed some energy."
"Scuffle! A big mass of Panthers players physical after the play. Tough to see who started it, but Jaycee Horn, Tre’Von Moehrig, Ickey Ekwonu all involved," he wrote. "Dave Canales was seen smiling from afar. This practice needed some energy, (to be honest)."
Under the circumstances, the fight might have been necessary here to wake the players up a little bit.
However, a team definitely does not want to see its best players getting involved in something like that, and that's especially true for Horn, who just returned to practice on Monday following his car accident a few weeks ago.
After practice, Canales addressed the scuffle.
"I may have pushed the guys a little bit too hard in the team meeting this morning," Canales said with a laugh. "They were a little excited today, but final opportunity in pads for the starting groups who will not be playing Thursday. "
"It got heated towards the end... there were some unbelievably physical plays, some hard runs, safeties showing up, some great rushes and they just kind of were in a competitive moment and tempers flared. We try to push the guys to the edge, we went a little bit over, but at the same time that's the kind of edginess we have to play with," Canales added.
Canales added that he's going to talk to the team and make it very clear that throwing punches will not be tolerated.
With the Tuesday session in the books, the Panthers will turn their attention to the final preseason game on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Panthers starters will not play.
