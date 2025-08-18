Panthers injury updates: Positive signs for Jaycee Horn, Nic Scourton & Andy Dalton
The Carolina Panthers were back on the practice field on Monday afternoon and we received injury updates on three key players.
Among the updates we received was one on cornerback Jaycee Horn, who has not practiced since his car accident on Aug. 6.
According to video shared by Joe Person of The Athletic, Horn was spotted taking part in drills at practice, which means he's doing just fine in the wake of the accident.
Rookie Nic Scourton suffered a scary injury last week during the Panthers' joint practice with the Houston Texans. Scourton came down with a collapsed lung that forced him to be hospitalized.
In was is obviously fantastic news for the young EDGE, Scourton was working off to the side with trainers during practice on Monday.
Head coach Dave Canales said that Scourton will not suit up in the final preseason contest on Thursday, but he did note that the rookie was making progress.
"Significant improvement, he was actually running today," Canales said. "They were monitoring really closely, checking his oxygen levels, everything.
"Huge improvements. That guy's 20 years old, so he he bounced back pretty quick. The hope is to just continue to just progressing daily and get him more and more work," Canales added.
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton exited the preseason Week 2 game early with what was believed to be an elbow injury.
Canales revealed that Dalton is actually dealing with a muscle issue and would be able to play if it was the regular season. Dalton was also spotted throwing at the team's first practice since its second exhibition game.
Carolina will wrap up its preseason slate with a Thursday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Carolina will not play its starters in the contest.
