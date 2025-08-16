All Panthers

Stock up, stock down: Bryce Young's forgettable day, a missed opportunity, telling sign for a vet + more

A look at this week's stock watch following the Carolina Panthers' loss to the Houston Texans.

Schuyler Callihan

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) is tackled for a loss by Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) is tackled for a loss by Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers' offense was non-existent in Saturday's 20-3 loss to the Houston Texans. The quarterbacks, the run game, the offensive line — none of it was good enough. There were a few bright spots in this one, but also some missed opportunities for some guys who could have made a move.

Here is this week's stock up, stock down.

Stock down: QB Bryce Young

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) rushes against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Dave Canales said a week ago that he planned to give the starters three series this week, but Young and Co. only saw two series. Even in the limited action, Young had a day he'd like to forget. He threw an interception that ended up being negated by a defensive holding call, but the decision not to throw it away could have been costly. He went 0/2 on the day and took a sack as well. Yes, it's the preseason, and it's only a handful of snaps, but still, not a good sign.

Stock down: QB Jack Plummer

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Jack Plummer (16) warms up before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Plummer had a real opportunity to prove to the coaching staff today that he could be the No. 2 guy if Andy Dalton's injury is long-term. While he completed 10-of-13 passes, many were underneath, where the ball didn't travel very far. He also threw two really bad interceptions, stemming from Houston sending a blitz, causing him to panic into a bad decision.

Stock up: WR Brycen Tremayne

Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (87) jogs to a drill during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

After a quiet performance in the preseason opener against Cleveland, Tremayne bounced back with three catches for 46 yards, including a 23-yard grab over the middle of the field. Still considered a long shot to make the roster because of the depth in the receiver room, but today's outing will go a long way in possibly keeping him on the practice squad.

Stock up: EDGE Princely Umanmielen

Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Princely Umanmielen (33) walks up to training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The rookie flashed a lot of good things today. He was active in stopping the run and also generated a lot of pressure on the Houston quarterbacks, finishing the game with three tackles and one QB hit. There weren't a ton of negative plays created by the Carolina defense, but Umanmielen had several that were close.

Stock up: CB Corey Thornton

Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Corey Thornton (31) walks to practice during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Thornton made a few plays again today, and at this point, I think it's time we start having a discussion about whether or not he should start opposite Jaycee Horn rather than if he'll make the 53. He continues to stack good days of practice, and now two strong preseason games to further prove he's worth keeping.

Stock down: S Nick Scott

Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) rides to practice during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Scott played okay, but at this point, he needs to do something to stand out. Him playing the entire first half was confirmation of my stock down report last week. I don't know that his stock changed too much today, but it's clearly not in an ideal spot to make the roster.

