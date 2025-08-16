National NFL insider says sneaky Carolina Panthers TE 'looks like a real weapon'
Given the way things have gone over the last seven seasons, it's difficult to believe anything truly good can happen to these Carolina Panthers. That being said, the way they finished the 2024 season and the roster improvements they have made this offseason have inspired the first real spark of hope for this fanbase in a long time.
The wide receiver room in particular looks to be vastly upgraded over what the Panthers had last season, and Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer was quick to notice when he visited the team at training camp. He also took note of a potential weapon that's gone under the radar. Here's what he said about second-year tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.
Albert Breer on JT Sanders
"The Panthers could wind up keeping as many as seven guys at that spot (WR). Meanwhile, Ja’Tavion Sanders is down to 235 pounds and looks like a real weapon at tight end alongside Tommy Tremble."
Tight end has been a particularly sore spot for the Panthers for a while now. No NFL team has gotten worse returns from the position since injuries began to take their toll on Greg Olsen back in 2017.
Sanders does seem to have the kind of potential that has been missing from this unit all that time, though. While he didn't see a ton of targets as a rookie, Sanders did flash big play ability several times - including in a big game against the elite defense of the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Panthers also invested another Day 3 pick at tight end this year with Mitchell Evans out of Notre Dame. It may take him time to get up to speed at this level, but combined with the potential of Sanders and the steady presence of veteran Tommy Tremble, there's a real chance this unit could start to turn things aroun in 2025.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Underrated Panthers weapon in spotlight for joint practice with Texans
Deep WR room could make the Carolina Panthers a playoff team
Panthers assistant’s praise for WR Hunter Renfrow comes out wrong
Two NFL legends rave about Bryce Young, Panthers wide receivers