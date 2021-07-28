EA Sports Releases Christian McCaffrey's Madden 22 Rating

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is back and 100% healthy rolling into the start of training camp in Spartanburg, SC after missing 13 games a year ago due to multiple injuries.

Not only are NFL fans excited about the start of the season at this time of year but also excited to get their hands on the newest edition of Madden. Last year, McCaffrey joined the exclusive "99 club" and was just one of four players to receive a 99 overall rating in last year's video game along with Rams DL Aaron Donald, Saints WR Michael Thomas, and Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore.

Unfortunately, McCaffrey's rating dropped a couple of points in Madden 22 to a 97. Although it is still a very high rating, making him one of the best players in the game, I'm a little surprised he didn't remain at 99. I get the injuries can be a cause for concern but this isn't a running back that has had a long history of being injured. Prior to last season, McCaffrey only missed one game dating back to his collegiate career at Stanford.

Should McCaffrey stay healthy and performs at a high level as we all expect, I'm sure we will see CMC get back up to that 99 rating at some point during the season. The Madden ratings can be adjusted throughout the season. Despite dropping a couple of points, McCaffrey is still rated as the top running back in the game even after only appearing in three games a year ago. Tennessee's Derrick Henry ranked 2nd with a 96 overall.

