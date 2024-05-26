Is the NFC South the Worst Division in the NFL?
The Carolina Panthers have been one of the worst teams in the NFL over the last handful of years and what makes it even worse is that they play in one of the weakest divisions in all of football. As a matter of fact, the NFC South is widely considered to be the league's worst division and was recently noted as such by Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus.
"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers unexpectedly won their second-straight division title in 2023, finishing 9-8. Baker Mayfield arguably played some of the best football of his career, earning a 74.6 grade and throwing for 28 touchdowns and 4,044 yards. Winning the NFC South again is the goal for the Buccaneers in 2024, and they’ve retained some key players in the hopes of doing so.
"The New Orleans Saints flattered to deceive with Derek Carr under center, but have a clear star on offense in wide receiver Chris Olave, who earned an 82.5 grade in 2023, and a strong secondary that could help lock down opposing offenses in 2024.
"The Atlanta Falcons had quietly high hopes in 2023 and finished with a 7-10 record. That forced them to move on from Desmond Ridder and Arthur Smith before hiring Raheem Morris and paying Kirk Cousins. The Falcons' offense has a chance to be a top-10 unit, and Cousins, who earned an 86.1 grade in eight games in 2023, will have a load of talent to target in the passing game.
"Finally, the Carolina Panthers struggled in Bryce Young’s rookie season, as the No. 1 overall pick earned a 56.0 grade and the team finished with the worst record in the NFL, handing their 2024 first-round pick to the Bears. Things will hopefully be better this season with Dave Canales as the team’s new head coach after some strong offseason moves."
It's hard to disagree with this analysis. The NFC South is by far the weakest division in the NFL and it looks like they could occupy that bottom spot for at least another couple of years.
As far as 2024 is concerned, it seems to be a three-team race between Atlanta, New Orleans, and Tampa Bay. If Kirk Cousins can stay healthy, the Falcons may be the favorite but Tampa will be right on their tail.
Although no one expects the Panthers to be in the mix this season, it is important that they show signs of progress, particularly with Bryce Young. If he becomes the quarterback they all expect him to be, Carolina can run this division for years to come. Cousins doesn't have much football left in him, and Derek Carr and Baker Mayfield are just above average quarterbacks. The future of the south is right there for the taking.
