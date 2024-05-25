Can the Panthers' Defense Finish in the Top 10 Again?
Defense has not been a problem in Carolina over the last handful of years. Even under Phil Snow and Al Holcomb, the Panthers had stretches of success where they produced amongst the best in the league.
In 2023, though, very few saw the Panthers continuing their strong play on that side of the ball with there being a lack of bodies to seamlessly make the transition from a 4-3 scheme to a 3-4 under Ejiro Evero. Or so we thought. The Panthers finished the season ranking 3rd in total defense (293.9 ypg/allowed), 3rd in passing defense (171.5 ypg/allowed), and 12th in rushing yards per attempt (4.1).
Can Ejiro's unit finish in the top 10 for a second consecutive year? Jared Dubin of CBS Sports doesn't believe so, dubbing them "somewhat unlikely" to be among the league's best.
"Carolina was in the previous tier (most unlikely) at first, but another look at the talent on hand (Derrick Brown up front, Jaycee Horn and Dane Jackson at corner, Jordan Fuller, Xavier Woods, and Nick Scott at safety, Jadeveon Clowney and in the mix to rush the passer, etc) is perhaps better than I thought at first glance, and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is a stud."
While Brian Burns' departure will certainly be felt, I do believe the Panthers' pass rushing situation as a whole, is much improved from what it was in 2023. There are some concerns in the secondary, mainly at corner, but I'd be willing to bet Evero pushes all of the right buttons and has this team as a fringe top 10 unit.
