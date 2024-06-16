23 Panthers Entering Final/Only Year of Contract
As Jadeveon Clowney said last week, players are always playing for their next contract, not the one they just got paid for. Some may have a little more urgency than others as they enter the final or in some cases, only year of their contract.
In 2024, there are 23 Carolina Panthers who will be playing on the last year of their current deal.
RB Rashaad Penny
Penny inked a one-year deal earlier this offseason and will likely serve as the Panthers' short-yardage/goal line back. He's capable of being more than just a short-yardage guy, but with Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, and Jonathon Brooks also in the fold, he won't be asked to do much.
WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Smith-Marsette had flashes last season of being an explosive playmaker. No one expects him to be a top three or four target for Bryce Young in the passing game, but he's a solid depth piece and adds value on special teams as a returner.
TE Stephen Sullivan
Sullivan will be fighting for a role and maybe even a spot on the 53-man roster come August. The past relationship with Dave Canales and Dan Morgan in Seattle should help him, but he's viewed as the fourth guy on the depth chart for me.
TE Ian Thomas
Thomas has yet to become much of a threat in the passing game, but he had a strong spring making some plays downfield. He is, however, viewed as one of the league's best blocking tight ends.
LB K’Lavon Chaisson
The former Jaguars first-round pick had a disappointing four-year stint in Jacksonville where he totaled just five sacks and eleven tackles for loss. Perhaps Ejiro Evero can get the best out of him and he becomes more than just a rotational pass rusher.
LB Shaq Thompson
Thompson stated this past week that he wants to retire a Panther. As long as he can stay on the field, I don't see why the Panthers would let him walk next offseason. He's the heart and soul of this defense.
CB Troy Hill
Hill will be the Panthers' nickel once again in 2024, but heading into his age 33 season, there's no telling how much longer he'll want to play. Rookie Chau Smith-Wade will learn behind him this season and if he shows enough, the Panthers may let Hill walk.
S Jordan Fuller
Fuller, in my opinion, is an upgrade over Vonn Bell. Assuming he is, the Panthers will waste little time bringing him back on a multi-year deal. Last season in L.A. with the Rams, Fuller recorded 94 tackles, eight passes defended, and three picks.
S Sam Franklin Jr.
Franklin is one of the best special teams players in the game that no one talks about. He's constantly making tackles on coverage units and has proven to be a decent backup at safety.
S Nick Scott
Scott has starting experience, but will be the first safety off the bench behind Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller.
Others in final year of contract: RB Raheem Blackshear, RB Mike Boone, WR David Moore, WR Cam Sims, TE Jordan Matthews, OT Badara Traore, DL Raequan Williams, DL T.J. Smith, LB Tae Davis, LB Cam Gill, LB Eku Leota, CB Lamar Jackson, LS JJ Jansen.
