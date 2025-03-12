NFL free agency: ex-Panthers safety lands at the bottom of AFC South
Veteran safety Xavier Woods is officially out of Carolina and is heading a few hours west to Nashville. On Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Woods has agreed to terms on a two-year, $10 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.
Woods had a disappointing season in 2024, but particularly in the run game. He had a 59.7 grade on Pro Football Focus, which ranked 133rd out of 170 safeties. While he was often misfitting the run game and missing tackles, the blame can't be solely placed on him. Some of his poor angling/playing out of position stemmed from the front seven misplaying the run.
Woods was always highly thought of by the Panthers' coaching staff and front office, especially because of his ability to communicate and be a vocal leader. In the end, Carolina needed more consistency out of the position and wanted to shore up its run defense, which is why they ultimately agreed to terms on a deal with former Las Vegas Raiders safety Trevon Moehrig, who ranks seventh among safeties with an 87.5 run grade, per Pro Football Focus.
In three seasons with the Panthers, Woods totaled 266 tackles, 19 passes defended, six tackles for loss, and five interceptions.
