Cowboys steal explosive free agent target away from Panthers
The Carolina Panthers were hoping to add some legitimate weapons for Bryce Young in NFL free agency, but thus far, they have been striking out.
Not only did the Panthers see D.K. Metcalf get traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers after Tee Higgins was franchise tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals, but Chris Godwin also re-upped with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The market is rather thin on wide receiver options at this point, and one of the more intriguing weapons available was Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowler KaVontae Turpin.
Well, Turpin is now off the board, too, as the Cowboys re-signed him on a three-year, $18 million contract, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Turpin is a versatile piece who poses a threat both as a wide out and as a special teamer. He caught 31 passes for 420 yards and a couple of touchdowns in 2024. He also punched in a couple of scores as a returner and led the NFL in kick return yardage.
The 28-year-old, who played his collegiate football at TCU, went undrafted but landed with Dallas in 2022. He has made a pair of Pro Bowls since joining the Cowboys, with both of those honors coming thanks mostly in part to his special teams prowess.
With yet another playmaker off the board, the Panthers may need to either try to find a sleeper on the free-agent market or simply punt to the NFL Draft, where there will be a plethora of options available.
Still, it's a shame that Carolina has been unable to add any proven talents for Young thus far.
