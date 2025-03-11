All Panthers

Carolina Panthers 3-round mock draft puts Bryce Young's needs first

A trio of offensive weapons join Bryce Young in Carolina in our latest mock draft projection.

Matt Alquiza

After a flurry of moves to begin the resurrection of the league's worst defense, it's time for Dan Morgan and Dave Canales to provide their flourishing quarterback with adequate weaponry. Bryce Young's play will markedly improve with a more stout defense supporting him, but the addition of some targets for him to play with will be the key to squeezing every ounce of talent out of the young signal caller.

With primetime targets largely unavailable in free agency, we'll look ahead at the NFL Draft as a way for the Carolina Panthers to surround their quarterback with talent. Let's mock.

Round one: Tetairoa McMillan - Wide Receiver - Arizona

Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) against the Arizona State Sun Devils
Save for Travis Hunter who could potentially play both ways in the NFL, McMillan is the most talented wide receiver prospect in the 2025 draft. Adding the larger-than-life, rangy receiver to Carolina's core would elevate the entire offense. McMillan would operate as a true boundary X-receiver which would allow Jalen Coker to flank him on the opposite side, Adam Theilen to work out of the slot, and Xavier Legette to become the versatile, gadgety option that Dave Canales projected him to be on draft day.

Round two: Elijah Arroyo - Tight End - Miami

Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) looks on after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies
Everything is pointing towards the Panthers acquiring another tight end. Bleacher Report has compared the big-bodied target to Zach Ertz, a tight end archetype that Carolina could absolutely use alongside Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders. Arroyo's playmaking chops are worth gambling on in an attempt to surround Bryce Young with high-end receiving talent.

Round three: Devin Neal - Running Back - Kansas

Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) dives into the end zone during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colora
The unsurprising release of Miles Sanders and the unfortunate injury for Jonathon Brooks has created a need at running back for Carolina. They're in luck.

The 2025 NFL Draft class is stacked with intriguing running back talent. At this point in the third round, taking Devin Neal may be a reach, but his speed, versatility, athleticism, and svelte frame make him the ideal change of pace back to pair with Chuba Hubbard.

