Carolina Panthers 3-round mock draft puts Bryce Young's needs first
After a flurry of moves to begin the resurrection of the league's worst defense, it's time for Dan Morgan and Dave Canales to provide their flourishing quarterback with adequate weaponry. Bryce Young's play will markedly improve with a more stout defense supporting him, but the addition of some targets for him to play with will be the key to squeezing every ounce of talent out of the young signal caller.
With primetime targets largely unavailable in free agency, we'll look ahead at the NFL Draft as a way for the Carolina Panthers to surround their quarterback with talent. Let's mock.
Round one: Tetairoa McMillan - Wide Receiver - Arizona
Save for Travis Hunter who could potentially play both ways in the NFL, McMillan is the most talented wide receiver prospect in the 2025 draft. Adding the larger-than-life, rangy receiver to Carolina's core would elevate the entire offense. McMillan would operate as a true boundary X-receiver which would allow Jalen Coker to flank him on the opposite side, Adam Theilen to work out of the slot, and Xavier Legette to become the versatile, gadgety option that Dave Canales projected him to be on draft day.
Round two: Elijah Arroyo - Tight End - Miami
Everything is pointing towards the Panthers acquiring another tight end. Bleacher Report has compared the big-bodied target to Zach Ertz, a tight end archetype that Carolina could absolutely use alongside Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders. Arroyo's playmaking chops are worth gambling on in an attempt to surround Bryce Young with high-end receiving talent.
Round three: Devin Neal - Running Back - Kansas
The unsurprising release of Miles Sanders and the unfortunate injury for Jonathon Brooks has created a need at running back for Carolina. They're in luck.
The 2025 NFL Draft class is stacked with intriguing running back talent. At this point in the third round, taking Devin Neal may be a reach, but his speed, versatility, athleticism, and svelte frame make him the ideal change of pace back to pair with Chuba Hubbard.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Re-ranking Panthers roster needs after busy Day 1 in free agency
2025 NFL draft scenario has huge trade between Panthers, Cowboys
Panthers dodge bullet by avoiding massive free agency overpay
Carolina Panthers agree to multi-year deal with 2x Super Bowl champ