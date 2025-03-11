Panthers' huge IDL deal gets maligned by NFL analyst
The Carolina Panthers nearly agreed to terms with the best defensive tackle on the market before the New England Patriots swooped in. After that, they pivoted to alternative options and agreed with Bobby Brown and Tershawn Wharton. Wharton, a two-time Super Bowl champ, had a breakout season with the Kansas City Chiefs
The signing of Wharton is cheaper than Milton Williams was going to be at three years and $57 million. Still, in the eyes of Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame, it's an exorbitant cost for a player who seemingly isn't worth such an investment.
"It’s an enormous payday for Wharton, who had a career year with 6.5 sacks in 2024. While Wharton deserved a significant bump, this is enormous money for a player who has enjoyed one above-average campaign and only once has exceeded 50% of the defensive snaps in a season," Verderame said in giving this deal a brutal D grade. "At 26 years old, there’s ample room to grow, but the Panthers are betting on Wharton not only getting better but becoming a Pro Bowl-caliber player to justify the contract."
Wharton slots in alongside Derrick Brown, who is returning from injury in 2025. While the Panthers ran out a porous combination of Shy Tuttle, LaBryan Ray, and other ineffective players, Carolina now has two dependable if not good players on that interior.
The Panthers' current depth chart, which uses Ejiro Evero's 3-4 scheme, has Wharton backing up Brown, but it's possible that Wharton slides over to the left defensive end spot with a nose tackle, presumably Bobby Brown III, between the two players.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers among landing spots for 25-TD WR from NFC heavyweight
2025 NFL draft scenario has major trade between Panthers, Cowboys
Continuity could make Panthers top-10 offensive line even better
Underrated edge rusher thrown out as possible Panthers target