Carolina Panthers' Jaycee Horn contract keeps getting worse
The Carolina Panthers handed cornerback Jaycee Horn a monster four-year, $100 million contract extension just before the start of free agency, keeping him under wraps through 2029.
It's definitely nice that the Panthers were able to retain a star player for the long haul, especially considering that they had the worst defense in NFL history this past season. However, it is becoming increasingly obvious that Carolina overpaid for Horn.
Just take a look at some of the deals other top cornerbacks have received in free agency. Byron Murphy got three years, $66 million. Charvarius Ward signed a three-year, $60 million pact. Paulson Adebo landed $54 million over three seasons. D.J. Reed bagged a three-year, $8 million contract.
Then there is Horn, who is now slated to earn $25 million annually. The new deal makes him the highest-paid defensive back in league history. That is one hefty distinction for someone who has played in 37 out of a possible 68 games over four NFL seasons.
Heck, it's a different position, but safety Jevon Holland was widely viewed as one of the best players on the open market, and he inked a three-year, $45.3 million deal.
You're going to have a hard time convincing anyone that Horn is the best cornerback in football, and a legitimate argument can be made that he is not even in the top 10, particularly given his incredibly checkered injury history.
Even this past season, in Horn's most healthy campaign, he registered 68 tackles, a couple of sacks, an interception and 13 pasess defended en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance. Good? Sure. Good enough to secure the biggest contract for any defensive back ever? Uh, no.
Don't get it twisted: Horn is a very good player, and he is still just 25 years old. He has plenty of time to further ascend the ranks at his position. But the Panthers are putting an awful lot of trust in a very risky asset, one that they probably should have entertained trading.
Hopefully, this doesn't completely backfire on Carolina, because the Panthers absolutely cannot afford to make any major mistakes right now.
