Panthers' trade-up for Bryce Young ranked among worst NFL mistakes over the last 5 years
By now, the Carolina Panthers have been mocked endlessly for their decision to not only trade up to get a quarterback in 2023, but to take Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud. With Young playing better and Stroud playing worse lately, the debate might not be over, but the decision to sell the farm to move up is still getting criticized.
On the other sideline, the Chicago Bears, who got all the assets from the Panthers, are struggling this year, but it's still one of the most lopsided trades in recent NFL history. In fact, NFL insider Bill Barnwell ranked it as one of the worst moves a team has made recently.
Panthers' Bryce Young deal ripped to shreds by NFL analyst
To move up from ninth overall, the Panthers sent DJ Moore, two first-round picks, a second-round pick, and more to the Chicago Bears. They used that pick to get Bryce Young, while the first-rounder they sent turned into number one overall and Caleb Williams. Bill Barnwell doesn't like it one bit.
The 2023 pick they traded to the Bears eventually turned into Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who has been outstanding in recent weeks while making a late All-Pro push," Barnwell said. "Moore has run hot and cold in Chicago, but the Panthers have been desperate to add help at receiver since trading him, using two top-40 picks at wide receiver while acquiring a handful of veterans in free agency and trades. None of the moves has clearly paid off. If Young pans out, this deal still would be disappointing for Carolina. And if he doesn't, well, it's a nightmare."
Panthers fans can take solace in the fact that the trade wasn't even the worst in recent memory. By this ranking, there were four moves worse: the 49ers sending three firsts to get Trey Lance, the Jets trading for Aaron Rodgers, and the Browns trading for and extending Deshaun Watson. It could be worse for Carolina.
That said, it's still a brutal move. Even taking Stroud first overall might not have worked out, as Young seems to be gaining a lot of ground on him as of late. Nevertheless, as Barnwell said, it's still a tough move to swallow even if Young does pan out. And if he doesn't, then it will continue to be laughed at by the NFL world.
